Jedward say they’ve received death threats after calling to ‘abolish the monarchy’

Jedward have claimed that they’re receiving death threats over their comments regarding the monarchy, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

After King Charles III was formally confirmed as the UK’s new monarch, the former X Factor contestants tweeted: “Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”

“King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time,” they wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Now, the pair – consisting of Irish twins John and Edward Grimes – have doubled down on their words as they claimed to have received death threats due to their political stance.

On Wednesday (14 September) night, Jedward tweeted: “To anyone we offended, we’re sorry we have the balls to speak the truth! You know deep down change is needed.”

In a second tweet, they added: “Cut the strings holding you back and leave behind how you think you’re meant to be and act!”

Jedward’s tweet (Twitter)

They also said that they had been sent death threats over their comments, adding: “Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us.”

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.