ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jedward say they’ve received death threats after calling to ‘abolish the monarchy’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Jedward have claimed that they’re receiving death threats over their comments regarding the monarchy, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

After King Charles III was formally confirmed as the UK’s new monarch, the former X Factor contestants tweeted: “Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”

“King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time,” they wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Now, the pair – consisting of Irish twins John and Edward Grimes – have doubled down on their words as they claimed to have received death threats due to their political stance.

On Wednesday (14 September) night, Jedward tweeted: “To anyone we offended, we’re sorry we have the balls to speak the truth! You know deep down change is needed.”

In a second tweet, they added: “Cut the strings holding you back and leave behind how you think you’re meant to be and act!”

Jedward’s tweet (Twitter)

They also said that they had been sent death threats over their comments, adding: “Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us.”

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#War#Abolish#Uk#Irish
The Independent

Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have joined their cousins in a solemn vigil at their beloved grandmother’s coffin.Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood guard at the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening as a stream of mourners filed past after queueing for hours.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourns, because he is no longer a working royal.But royal sources said the King decided his youngest...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Edward explains why he doesn’t shake hands with crowds

Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from. Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Princess Beatrice gets new senior role after Queen’s death

Princess Beatrice has received a new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has now become a Counsellor of State, meaning she is among a small group of senior royals who can represent King Charles III when needed. Her duties will include attending privy council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK. However, some duties she will be prohibited from carrying out include Commonwealth matters, appointing prime ministers or dissolving Parliament, unless she’s instructed to do so by the King. Prior...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace - OLD

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral.Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace.Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.She was pictured meeting Kate at the Palace on Sunday afternoon.They sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.Ms Zelenska earlier visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state.She made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
The Independent

Final farewell to the Queen as the UK prepares for funeral like no other

The world will say a final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday in what may become the most watched funeral in history.Some 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries – including US President Jo Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Emperor Naruhito of Japan– will be among the 2,000 guests attending the service at Westminster Abbey.But tens of millions people across the UK and the rest of the planet are expected to tune in to view the ceremony live on TV.Many thousands of others will line the route of the late monarch’s last journey, as her...
U.K.
The Independent

Who is Princess Beatrice? Prince Andrew’s daughter who stood vigil by Queen’s coffin

Princess Beatrice joined her sister and cousins in a silent vigil by Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Saturday (17 September).The short ceremony was led by the Prince of Wales and marks the first time the grandchildren of a monarch have taken part in the ceremony.The Duke of Sussex was also present at the vigil, alongside Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.Beatrice and Eugenie released a joint statement in tribute to the Queen, describing her as “our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world”.They added: “There...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump nominee appointed in FBI secret papers case, as he threatens ‘big problems’ if indicted

A Florida Judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate in August after Mr Trump successfully demanded one be appointed.Earlier, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.Meanwhile, Donald Trump once again...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump claims he invented the word ‘caravans’ to describe groups of migrants as he dubs them ‘murderers and rapers’

Donald Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio. The former president appeared to recount a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and other people that you released into our country illegally and you put them in caravans”.
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

848K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy