Why is Kirk Herbstreit calling NFL games? How ESPN college football analyst will juggle Amazon, 'GameDay' in 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After the shock of losing starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending injury wore off, the San Francisco 49ers looked awfully familiar with Jimmy Garoppolo back at quarterback. Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive after replacing Lance and ran for another score to help the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 on Sunday. “Just like riding a bike,” Garoppolo said. “It felt good to be back out there. Feel terrible for Trey. I’ve been on that side of it. This league is tough. That sucks for him.” Lance broke his right ankle on the second drive of the game, a season-ending injury for the 22-year-old who was given the keys to San Francisco’s offense this season. He was taken off the field on a cart, his injured ankle in an air cast.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO