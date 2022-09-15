Read full article on original website
JustbeingMe!!
3d ago
I think Alamance County Sheriff's Department does a great job... They are not racist at all.. If you don't want to have any interaction with them...Stay Outta of Trouble & DON'T BREAK THE LAW...REAL SIMPLE FOLKS!!!
Reply
8
bill
3d ago
he is a trouble maker and a Thorn and like Jesse Jackson and others trying to raise moneyhe needs to leave Alamance County if fact North Carolina
Reply
2
Related
Protester alleges that NC sheriff made arrest for political reasons in new lawsuit
The arrest followed a racial justice protest after the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
North Carolina outreach worker arrested on drug charges
A member of Bull City United, the team of violence interrupters in Durham who work to prevent crime in target areas, has been arrested on drug charges.
WRAL
Robinson admires passing train as he shops for locomotives across the street
During a July 6 trip to Mike's Trains in Thomasville, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looks out across the street as a train passes. He marvels at it and mimics his grandson's behavior when a train goes by.
cbs17
Female, male under 20 found dead by men on ATVs in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after two young people were found dead in Orange County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The bodies were found just before 3 p.m. by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
cbs17
Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
Man dead, woman in ER after NC shooting, victims found at Food Lion parking lot
TV crews responded to the Food Lion and spotted several EMS responders as well as law enforcement officers at the scene.
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC
Drink tampering, assault reports at UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity house under investigation
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are looking into a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house near campus. Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual assault, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. A crime alert...
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
chapelboro.com
1 Year After Arrest in Hedgepeth Murder Case, What Do We Know?
On September 16, 2021, the Chapel Hill Police Department called a press conference to make a bombshell announcement in the ongoing Faith Hedgepeth murder case: a suspect had been identified and arrested. The case had long gone without any public updates and the news one year ago clearly marked a...
‘Armed suspects’ near UNC Greensboro campus; students told to evacuate area
The area listed in the Spartan Alert is a mere .2 miles away from UNCG campus locations such as Lexington Hall and McCormick Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy
A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
cbs17
Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
WXII 12
37 Winston-Salem Police Department officers and staff promoted at ceremony
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers and staff Friday. Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson recognized 27 police officers and 10 staff who were promoted in a ceremony held at Truist Stadium Friday. “The one thing that all of our police officers...
alamancenews.com
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
1 dead in Business 85 crash in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
Man charged with attempted murder, shot at officers in Eden, police say
A Durham man is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot at officers a city in Rockingham County.
2 men hospitalized following shooting in Elon
ELON, N.C. — Two men have been taken to the hospital after one was shot in the face and the other was shot in the chest in Elon. Elon police said the shooting happened this past Saturday at around 8 p.m. on East Haggard Avenue. Police found the two...
Comments / 7