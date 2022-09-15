Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NewsTimes
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
NewsTimes
67 Greenwich Republicans demand school superintendent be put on leave during hiring investigation
GREENWICH — Close to 70 Greenwich Republicans, including three members of the fall’s slate of candidates, have signed a letter calling for top school district officials to be placed on administrative leave during the town’s investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices. The letter, which has 67...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
NewsTimes
No. 1 Greenwich football rallies to defeat Ridgefield in scoring frenzy
RIDGEFIELD - Greenwich football coach Anthony Morello was fired up following Friday night’s game in Ridgefield. After a heavyweight battle with the home team Tigers, Morello’s Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, had battled back, overcoming a 21-0 deficit for a wild 49-42 victory at Tiger Hollow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Danbury's Rogers Park hosting Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair with food, fun, music
DANBURY — Aiming to celebrate the city’s diversity and kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the second annual Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Park. Hosted by Salt & Light Ministries Inc. and sponsored by State Farm Insurance,...
NewsTimes
Stamford schools want more job applicants so they’ve upped their online game
STAMFORD — The first thing visitors to the Stamford Public Schools website see is the phrase “We’re hiring!”. That’s by design, said Charmaine Tourse Davis, the district’s recently hired director of recruitment and retention. The position works out of the Human Resources department. In fact,...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off promises to be ‘bigger and better’ for 10th annual event
RIDGEFIELD — With organizers promising it will be “bigger and better than ever,” the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club is preparing for the 10th annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off event in Ridgefield. Free and open to the public, this year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to...
NewsTimes
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices
Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
SEEN: 9th Annual TwoRoads Ok2berfest 2022
Stratford’s TwoRoads Brewing Company hosted its 9th annual Ok2berfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event featured authentic German music, games and German-style beer. Were you SEEN?
NewsTimes
New Milford dishes up the taste of fall with second annual Apple Festival — including a bake-off
NEW MILFORD - Visitors can enjoy everything apple — apple crisp, apple pie and apple doughnuts — at the town’s second annual Apple Bake-Off this fall. The event will be part of the second annual Apple Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 on the Town Green.
NewsTimes
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
NewsTimes
Johnny Depp to play alongside Jeff Beck at Port Chester concerts
After previously announcing a pair of shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre earlier this month, English guitarist Jeff Beck has revealed that he will be joined by actor and musician Johnny Depp at both Port Chester shows on Oct. 7 and 8. The Capitol Theatre announced on Friday via social...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Jazzed-Up Home Where Billie Holiday Once Lived Available for $14M
The home where jazz legend Billie Holiday may have sung in the shower has now been transformed into a huge, modern townhouse. It's also available for $13,995,000. “Lady Day” spent her days in apartment 1B when the Upper West Side building in New York City was divided into multiple units.
NewsTimes
New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition closes. Why it started and why it's able to shut down
NEW MILFORD — Not long ago, groups of people needed to camp out throughout the night in various places in town, such as in the woods across from Big Y and behind Waters Construction Company. Today, few people, if any, do thanks to efforts of the town leaders and...
NewsTimes
Southbury resident to appear in Hulu’s new pizza competition show: ‘A dream come true’
SOUTHBURY — Antoinette Capodicci has always loved cooking and baking, but she never imagined showcasing her skills for millions to see — let alone compete in a televised pizza-making competition. But the Southbury resident is now one of the contestants featured on Hulu’s new show, “Best in Dough,”...
NewsTimes
Apartments proposed for former day care center in Redding, where single-family homes are the norm
REDDING — One resident wants to transform a longtime business-use building on Portland Avenue into a residential space. Salvatore Pilato is seeking special use permit approval from the Zoning Commission to convert the existing 2.5-story dwelling at 32 Portland Ave. into a five-unit apartment building. “It’s a beautiful piece...
Comments / 0