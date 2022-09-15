ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
No. 1 Greenwich football rallies to defeat Ridgefield in scoring frenzy

RIDGEFIELD - Greenwich football coach Anthony Morello was fired up following Friday night’s game in Ridgefield. After a heavyweight battle with the home team Tigers, Morello’s Cardinals, ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll, had battled back, overcoming a 21-0 deficit for a wild 49-42 victory at Tiger Hollow.
After two fake traffic ticket scandals, CT police departments reexamine practices

Recent revelations that officers created fake traffic tickets at two separate Connecticut police departments has caught the attention of other local law enforcement agencies, prompting concern and leading some to reexamine their own practices. But officials at several larger area police forces expressed confidence that they have enough measures in...
SEEN: 9th Annual TwoRoads Ok2berfest 2022

Stratford’s TwoRoads Brewing Company hosted its 9th annual Ok2berfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event featured authentic German music, games and German-style beer. Were you SEEN?
Johnny Depp to play alongside Jeff Beck at Port Chester concerts

After previously announcing a pair of shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre earlier this month, English guitarist Jeff Beck has revealed that he will be joined by actor and musician Johnny Depp at both Port Chester shows on Oct. 7 and 8. The Capitol Theatre announced on Friday via social...
