The Mets will have a few players that won’t be on their roster on October 1 for a few different reasons. The New York Mets are a relatively healthy team entering the final three weeks of the season and with Max Scherzer likely coming off of the injured on Monday, they will be in a better place.
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes found himself in a bit of hot water Friday night in the team’s 4-3 loss against the New York Mets. Hayes was seen standing near third base eating sunflower seeds in the third inning of the game. Eduardo Escobar headed for home on Tomas Nido’s single. On the SNY broadcast, an eagle-eyed Todd Zeile caught Hayes in the act.
Ozzie Albies has been out since June with a fractured foot that he suffered during a game against the Washington Nationals. Today, the Atlanta Braves finally reinstated their star second baseman from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson was designated for assignment to make room for Albies on the...
The Dodgers' lineup shouldn't look too different next season. With the core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor locked up — and hopefully Trea Turner's extension on the way — there are only a few question marks to fill. The biggest, however,...
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania. Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the...
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. In 169 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .196 batting average with a .535 OPS, 2 home...
The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander JT Brubaker on the 15-day injured list Sunday. Brubaker, 28, is dealing with right arm inflammation and his designation is retroactive to Friday. Brubaker is 3-12 with a 4.58 ERA in 27 starts this season. He has struck out 145 batters in 141 1/3 innings.
The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
LINE: Mets -461, Pirates +353; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to extend a three-game home winning streak. New York is 49-26 in home games and 92-55 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.
Following Friday night’s game, New York Yankees trade acquisition Frankie Montas indicated that he was feeling an issue with his shoulder, heading for an MRI that would showcase any structural damage. However, Montas has alleviated concerns, stating that the shoulder issue with simply normal soreness after a full game...
The Pittsburgh Pirates look for a win in their third try against the New York Mets in this series as the duo of National League teams will meet in Queens on Saturday. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Pirates-Mets prediction and pick will be made.
Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Heineman is being replaced behind the plate by Jason Delay versus Mets starter Jacob deGrom. In 166 plate appearances this season, Heineman has a .227 batting average with a .564 OPS, 16 runs,...
The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is skipping his football team's home opener on Sunday to be in Uncasville, Conn., where his Aces are bidding to win the WNBA title, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The Aces hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. A Game 4 win over...
The Falcons are gearing up for their Week 2 matchup on the West coast, taking on the 0-1 Rams in SoFi Stadium. Atlanta opened as 10.5-point underdogs because they have a significant rest disadvantage, and Los Angeles’ roster is superior in most facets. The Rams suffered a couple of injuries along the offensive line, which was already a shaky unit. On the other side, the Falcons are coming out of the season opener pretty healthy, with only one veteran appearing on the injury report, which could lead to more opportunities for a rookie.
