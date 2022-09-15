ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inc.com

How to Hire the First 50 People Into Your Startup

Hiring is hard. When you're a startup -- with no track record, scant funds, and less than top-of-line resources and benefits -- it's usually a nightmare. Thus, many startups never make it out of the solopreneur stage, a one-person show. There's nothing wrong with that, of course. But if you have billion-dollar valuation dreams, or heck, even if you just want the slightest chance of an exit at some point, well, I probably won't be the first to tell you that you can't do it alone.
8 Prerequisites for Turning Any Innovation Into a Business Success

As a mentor to many business professionals and owners who want more, and to aspiring entrepreneurs, I find a wealth of innovative ideas, but often less insight on what it really takes to transform ideas into an income stream that can excite new customers into long-term business success. Thus, my guidance is usually more on the realities of creating a business, rather than critiquing ideas.
NLRB Wants to Change the Rules for Franchise Owners Again

In the spring of 2020 the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) changed the joint employer standard to be friendlier to the many small business owners who run their business under the franchise model. This was after a protracted battle with McDonalds. The NLRB ruled that the corporate entities were not...
