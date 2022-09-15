Read full article on original website
How to Hire the First 50 People Into Your Startup
Hiring is hard. When you're a startup -- with no track record, scant funds, and less than top-of-line resources and benefits -- it's usually a nightmare. Thus, many startups never make it out of the solopreneur stage, a one-person show. There's nothing wrong with that, of course. But if you have billion-dollar valuation dreams, or heck, even if you just want the slightest chance of an exit at some point, well, I probably won't be the first to tell you that you can't do it alone.
How Smart Leaders Make Tough Decisions About Employee Benefits No Matter the Business Cycle
As recession risks mount, business owners are looking for places to cut costs. Employee benefits can be a tempting target. But doing well by your employees can have an outsized impact on your bottom line, especially in this tight labor market. In a recent Inc. Town Hall streaming event, a...
Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idles
BEIJING (Reuters) - Two months since many Chinese homebuyers stopped repaying mortgages to protest stalled construction on their properties, a lack of progress at more sites now threatens to intensify the boycott, despite assurances from authorities.
8 Prerequisites for Turning Any Innovation Into a Business Success
As a mentor to many business professionals and owners who want more, and to aspiring entrepreneurs, I find a wealth of innovative ideas, but often less insight on what it really takes to transform ideas into an income stream that can excite new customers into long-term business success. Thus, my guidance is usually more on the realities of creating a business, rather than critiquing ideas.
Forget Quiet Quitting, the Next Big Thing Is 'Clandestine Contracting.' What You Should Know
Move over quiet quitting, it's time for 'clandestine contracting'. Underneath the cutesy alliterative labels is a perplexing psychological dilemma facing many employees today: What does it mean to work? Why do we do it? When does work work for us? And when does it begin to ruin our lives?. Clandestine...
Starbucks Is the Latest Food Business to Enter the Metaverse. Its Approach Might Just Work
Starbucks is betting that it can get its customers excited about NFTs--and if it does, the company's foray may be a case study in new ways businesses can increase customer engagement. This week, the Seattle-based coffee roaster announced its foray into Web3, dubbed Starbucks Odyssey, a blockchain-powered loyalty program for...
NLRB Wants to Change the Rules for Franchise Owners Again
In the spring of 2020 the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) changed the joint employer standard to be friendlier to the many small business owners who run their business under the franchise model. This was after a protracted battle with McDonalds. The NLRB ruled that the corporate entities were not...
