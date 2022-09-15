Hiring is hard. When you're a startup -- with no track record, scant funds, and less than top-of-line resources and benefits -- it's usually a nightmare. Thus, many startups never make it out of the solopreneur stage, a one-person show. There's nothing wrong with that, of course. But if you have billion-dollar valuation dreams, or heck, even if you just want the slightest chance of an exit at some point, well, I probably won't be the first to tell you that you can't do it alone.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO