With Cameras Rolling, Wildcats Win in a Flash of Action
Weeks of anticipation and many long days of filming all led up to Saturday night's showdown between the Chico State and Cal Poly Humboldt women's soccer teams. But in the end, the newly-dubbed Battle for the North was decided in a flash. Pressing the Cal Poly Humboldt back line together,...
Comeback ’Cats! Chico State wins thrilling five set home opener
After dropping five of seven non-conference matches and its first two California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) contests, the Chico State volleyball team was desperately looking to flip the script—and where better to do it than in the friendly confines of Acker Gym. The Wildcats returned to the win column Friday, and they did it in dramatic fashion, coming from two sets down to defeat the visiting Cal State Monterey Bay Otters 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11. Not only did Friday's victory snap the 'Cats' five-match losing streak, it was a huge win over a Monterey Bay team that just a week ago beat one of the top 10 Division II teams in the country in Cal State Monterey Bay. Chico State improved to 3-7 on the year and 1-2 in the CCAA, while the Otters slipped to 5-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
