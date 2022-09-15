Read full article on original website
Fate: The Winx Saga - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
Big Sky - Episode 3.01 - Do You Love An Apple - Press Release
“Do You Love An Apple” – It’s been a few months of relative peace in Helena, but all that’s about to change when Sunny Barnes and her family set up Sunny Day Excursions just outside of town. From the moment they arrive, things begin to go awry, with Cassie being called in to investigate a missing backpacker and the new sheriff in town, Beau, partnering up with Jenny to track down a murderer on the loose. A mountainous mystery begins to unravel for Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt on the season premiere of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
SEAL Team - Season 6 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 6 of SEAL Team has started airing on Paramount+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
6 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "We Light the Way," which features a dramatic and violent wedding in King's Landing.
Monarch - Episode 1.04 - Not Our First Rodeo - Press Release
NICKY FEELS THE PRESSURE ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, ON FOX. Nicky makes a bold decision as she races to find a new song to perform at the Roman Family Rodeo. Meanwhile, Albie is signed by a new manager, Jamie Burke (guest star Damon Dayoub), angering Luke on the all-new "Not Our First Rodeo" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 4 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-104) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
Atlanta - Episode 4.06 - Crank Dat Killer - Press Release
Ay, Ya'll remember how we used to hit the club and do the Pool Palace and Crank Dat and nobody got shot? Yeah me neither. Written by Stephen Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
1923 - Brandon Sklenar Joins Yellowstone Prequel
Brandon Sklenar (The Offer, Westworld) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan. He will portray Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s (Harrison Ford) nephew, and John Dutton Sr.’s (James Badge Dale) brother, who has witnessed the horrors of World War I.
USD POLL : Which new Broadcast show will flop the hardest this Fall?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by S2 who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
USD POLL : Who are your favorite antagonists on Legacies (not including evil Hope or Kai)?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Claus Michaelson who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can...
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.02 - Blackout - Press Release
FLATCH IS IN A BLACKOUT ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. A major heatwave passes through Flatch and gender-reveal cakes, lizards and chickens are melting when the town has a blackout! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, wild antics and chaos erupt in the all-new "Blackout" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-202) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Rabbit Hole - Wendy Makkena Joins Cast
Wendy Makkena (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) has joined the cast of Rabbit Hole from Paramount+. She will portray Debra, a highly regarded, esteemed journalist and one of the most trusted nightly news anchors in America. When a major scoop falls in her lap, Debra is hungry for the potential ratings bonanza, but first she has some questions about how this story – and its subject – managed to reach her.
Step Up - Season 3 - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Announced
What's better than #NationalDanceDay? Hearing that #StepUp season 3 premieres SUNDAY 10/16 on @Starz.
Full Circle - Dennis Quaid To Star
Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Quaid is believed to be playing a famous TV chef whose grandson was the target of the kidnapping.
The Great North - Episode 3.03 - Autumn If You Got Em Adventure - Press Release
THE TOBINS FALL UNDER A SPELL ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9, ON FOX. All the Tobins fall under the spell of the Fall Frenzy Dance on the all-new "Autumn If You Got Em Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 9 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-222) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
Young Sheldon - 6.02 - Fu...
Heldon and Missy try to help the family’s finances. Also, Mary struggles to find her footing without the church.
Walker - Episode 3.01 - World on a String - Press Release
Picking up where we left off in season 2, it’s graduation day and the Walker family is turning a corner into a seemingly hopeful future that is until Cordell (Jared Padalecki) goes missing, and his mysterious captors are trying to break him down physically and mentally. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and the rest of the Rangers have all hands on deck to bring Cordell home safely but Stella (Violet Brinson) has ideas of her own on how she can help. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#301). Original airdate 10/6/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Challengers - Episode 2.02 - Out Of Bounds - Press Release
Episode 202 "Out of Bounds" Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here.
East New York - Caitlin Mehner, Darien Sills-Evans and C.S. Lee Join Cast
Caitlin Mehner (Dopesick), Darien Sills-Evans (Superior Donuts), and C.S. Lee (Dexter) have joined the cast of CBS’ fall drama East New York in recurring roles. Mehner portrays Corinne Moynahan, Killian’s (Kevin Rankin) girlfriend. She likes that Killian is protective but chafes when he gets overbearing. Corinne has been working in restaurants for years, both front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house, and is driven to become more independent.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.03 - El Diablo Que Conoces - Press Release
THONY AND NADIA JOIN FORCES ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "THE CLEANING LADY," MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, ON FOX. Thony must team up with Arman and Nadia in a new money-making venture to save Luca's life. Meanwhile, Fiona works to keep Chris out of trouble when the threat of evidence arises in the all-new "El Diablo Que Conoces" episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Oct. 3 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-203) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.02 - Call Me Skeeter Juice - Press Release
SHEILA FACES THE STRUGGLES OF AGING ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6, ON FOX. It's time for Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to renew her driver's license, but she refuses to go take the test and Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to figure out why. Meanwhile, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama's moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song to be used in a national commercial, but it ends up becoming a big joke online in the all-new "Call Me Skeeter Juice" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-302) (TV-14 D,L)
