Watch Boris the Therapy Cat Help Missouri University Students
Everyone needs someone or something to life their spirits sometimes. That is especially true of students at a Missouri university who just had a visit from a therapist named Boris who's a cat. His full name is Boris Karloff, but he's not the actor that played Frankenstein in the classic...
Tubby is a Miniature Missouri Dwarf Horse Who Has a Huge Heart
My dad used to tell me that it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. That's true of horses, too as a young Missouri dwarf horse named Tubby proves every day of his life. According to the video description,...
Study: 1 in 10 Missouri Bridges Can No Longer Carry Intended Load
The American Society of Civil Engineers have just issued a report on the status of Missouri bridges and the grade isn't good. They estimate that nearly 1 out of every 10 Missouri bridges can no longer be expected to carry the originally intended load. The American Society of Civil Engineers...
