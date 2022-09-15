Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss will tell world leaders at UN that countries need to use economic growth to curb Russia
Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that economic growth is key to facing down Russian aggression. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge allies to end their reliance on imports of energy and other products from so-called malign actors. She will say...
Biden hasn’t made a ‘firm decision’ on 2024 run: “I’m a great respecter of fate”
President Joe Biden said the time is not yet ripe for him to publicly commit to mounting a bid for a second term in the White House because doing so would require him to comply with restrictions only applied to candidates actively seeking office.Mr Biden declined to say whether he would be a candidate in the 2024 presidential election despite being pressed on the matter by CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley during a wide-ranging interview for the network’s 60 Minutes programme.Asked if he would commit to running, he replied that “in terms of election laws” it is “much too early...
Comments / 0