Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Permits show plans for Spokane's first Crumbl Cookies (Video)
Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane's first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five specialty flavors, but always ...
spotonidaho.com
Person of interest in Coeur d'Alene homicide case commits suicide (Video)
A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d'Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d'Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim's son, Drew Brake, as a person of interest. Detectives contacted Brake ...
Comments / 0