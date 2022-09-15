Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
In Honor of Marvin E. Robinson!
Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and the daughter of Marvin and Yvonne Robinson, Missy. “The DISD school board rightly renamed the business management school at Town View for Marvin today. He was not only among the first principals but a civil rights leader in this community! Hats off to all involved,” said Commissioner Price.
Let the Bidding Begin!
Continuing with our annual tradition, the NAACP Garland Unit is pleased to launch our Silent Auction online for the second year in conjunction with the 31st Annual Freedom Fund event that will be held at the Hyatt Place Dallas Garland Hotel on September 17, 2022. Pickup Dates:. Items can be...
Superb Woman: Ocie Kazee
Ocie Kazee hails from Dallas, TX and is a member of the L. G. Pinkston High School Class of 1973. A graduate of Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, she received her MBA in Business, management and Marketing from Abilene Christian University Ocie has served as District Director for State Rep. Eric Johnson. She was also an analyst for JPMOrgan Chase, Washington Mutual and Xerox Capital Services.
Superb Woman: Robin J. Williams
Robin J. Williams is the president of the J Williams Group (JWG), based in Plano, TX. A graduate of UCLA with a Bachelor’s Degree in political science, she received a Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Michigan; and she has certifications from the American Institute of Certified Planners and LEED AP BD+C. Robin has served as president of the Sci-Tech Discovery Center Board. She also enjoyed stints as an environmental Lanner for Halff Associates and senior planner for Parsons Brinckerhoff.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Desean Services LLC.
Desean Services is a Professional TV mounting company owned by Tyrell D. Manning in the DFW area offering a variety of services including LED Lightning, Soundbar Installation, Hidden Wires, Fireplace Installations, and all of your TV needs! DM Desean Services @DeseanTvServices on Facebook for a quote today. Contact Tyrell at 469-463-8585 or email him at deseanservices22@gmail.com.
GE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF FOUNDATION BIG DAY PRESENTATION
The Cotton Bowl Foundation and College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation are honoring teachers, in conjunction with the BIG DAY, via a $50,000 grant to the University of North Texas at Dallas Call Me Mister program, a $50,000 grant to Urban Teachers and a $100,000 grant to Educate Texas. These grants are geared to support and celebrate these organizations, specifically as they strive to combat the nationwide teacher shortage.
Jenkins guilty in slaying of former NBA player Andre Emmett
A Dallas jury found Larry Jenkins guilty of capital murder Friday in the shooting death of former NBA and Big 3 player Andre Emmett outside his Dallas home. Jenkins had pleaded not guilty of robbing and killing Emmett in the September 2019 incident. Two other defendants, Michael Lucky and Keith Johnson, also are charged with capital murder in connection with Emmett’s death. They have yet to stand trial.
Dallas County lowers COVID risk level from orange to yellow
By Marin WolfDallas County has lowered its COVID-19 risk level to yellow as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.Under the yellow, or “proceed carefully” designation, the county’s Public Health Committee recommends that people at high risk from the virus should wear masks in public indoor settings, especially in areas with high numbers of people.As of the week leading up to Sept. 9, Dallas County had an average of 483 cases, down from an average daily case count of 609 the week prior.The decision to lower the county COVID-19 level follows the Centers for Disease Control’s lowering of the COVID-19 alert level for Dallas County to green, although the CDC’s change did not impact the county’s internal COVID-19 level shift, said Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services director.The county, which uses a four-color system — green, yellow, orange and red – bases its own designation on a number of indicators, but there is no one metric that determines when the level will change.The CDC measures community spread using a combination of three metrics: new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people and percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.Under the federal public health agency’s green level, it is recommended only that people stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines and follow isolation protocols if they have a suspected or confirmed case of the virus. Unlike under the yellow and red levels, there are no public masking recommendations for counties labeled green.While the county’s internal move to yellow is a good sign, Huang said that it doesn’t mean that people can ignore COVID-19.“The decision reflects improvement in some of the numbers, but we still have a ways to go with vaccination,” he said. “There’s still a lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated, especially in the younger group.”Booster doses are available for anyone 5 and older, with an updated booster available for people at least 12 years old. The new “bivalent” boosters protect against both the original COVID-19 strain and the highly-contagious omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
Texas AG Ken Paxton will be deposed in fraud case after election, lawyer says
AUSTIN — Lawyers representing the men who accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of securities fraud will be able to question him under oath — but not until after the election. Collin County District Court Judge Cynthia Wheless has ordered Paxton to sit for a one-hour deposition on...
