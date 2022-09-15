Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
Troy Aikman Speaks Out About ‘Embarrassment’ of UCLA Playing in Empty Rose Bowl
Count Troy Aikman as one very upset UCLA alum. On the football field, he may be best known as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but he also was a record-setting player for the Bruins. So if you’re Troy Aikman, seeing only a smattering of fans at the Rose Bowl,...
Texas Longhorns football program reportedly spent $630K on 2 recruiting trips for Arch Manning and others
The Texas Longhorns football program had a very successful recruiting campaign during the 2022 spring and summer, and it seems
College football review: How Lincoln Riley's hot USC start affects Nebraska, Urban Meyer
USC is being rewarded for chasing Lincoln Riley. Nebraska fans are envious of the Trojans' rapid makeover, pushing them to overlook Urban Meyer's flaws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Texas spends big to woo Arch Manning, others
Texas reached into its deep recruiting pockets to impress Arch Manning and other high school prospects, spending more than $600,000
Is Kalani Sitake a potential candidate for the Arizona State job?
Herm Edwards was fired by ASU on Sunday, and two national experts suggested BYU’s coach or Utah State’s Blake Anderson could be his replacement.
Joel Klatt releases new college football top 10
Week 3 of the college football season came and went and included some dramatic finishes and close calls. Some impressive showings, however, perhaps changed how the rankings now that most teams have played a quarter of their regular-season games. Who was the most impressive this past weekend and even in...
RELATED PEOPLE
College football schedule: Week 3 games you should watch
Week 3 of the college football schedule is ready to kick off with plenty of intriguing matchups on tap across the country. And some with potential College Football Playoff implications down the road with two games featuring top 25 ranked teams squaring off head to head. Let's take a look at what ...
thecomeback.com
Steve Sarkisian gets very frustrated at quarterback questions
Following last week’s narrow loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns face some questions at the quarterback position after starter Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury that will likely sideline him for several and second-teamer Hudson Card is questionable this week with an ankle injury. But head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want to answer any questions about it.
Know Your Foe: Virginia Tech Offensive Breakdown
The Hokie offense is still getting their feet wet under first year head coach Brent Pry
JD PicKell: Efficiency of USC offense provides optimism for future success
When Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, his great offenses were expected to come with him. Through two games with the Trojans, they have. Sooner transplant Caleb Williams is leading the way as USC torches its opponents. According to On3 analyst JD PicKell, the immediate success offensively was necessary. Because...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona State fires Herm Edwards amid NCAA troubles, 1-2 start to season
Arizona State has fired coach Herm Edwards amid NCAA troubles and a 1-2 start to the season, the school confirmed following Chris Karpman of 247Sports affiliate SunDevilSource's report. The Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday in what turned out to be Edwards' last game at the helm. Prior to his time at Arizona State, Edwards was most well-known for tenure as head coach of the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. Arizona State onfirmed the firing via a statement from athletic director Ray Anderson.
Nick Saban talks about the impact Bobby Bowden had on his life, career
Nick Saban has seen and done it at all in his nearly 50 years of coaching. He’s coached college and pro football, been an assistant and a head coach, and he’s won at the highest level. And he still hasn’t forgotten what then-West Virginia head coach Bobby Bowden did for him.
Comments / 0