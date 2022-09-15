ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
State
Indiana State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Titus
thecomeback.com

Steve Sarkisian gets very frustrated at quarterback questions

Following last week’s narrow loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns face some questions at the quarterback position after starter Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury that will likely sideline him for several and second-teamer Hudson Card is questionable this week with an ankle injury. But head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want to answer any questions about it.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Texas Tech University#Baylor University#Usc#Uc Berkeley#University Of Texas#University Of Oklahoma#Oklahoma State University#Fox#Cbs#Nbc
247Sports

Arizona State fires Herm Edwards amid NCAA troubles, 1-2 start to season

Arizona State has fired coach Herm Edwards amid NCAA troubles and a 1-2 start to the season, the school confirmed following Chris Karpman of 247Sports affiliate SunDevilSource's report. The Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday in what turned out to be Edwards' last game at the helm. Prior to his time at Arizona State, Edwards was most well-known for tenure as head coach of the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. Arizona State onfirmed the firing via a statement from athletic director Ray Anderson.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy