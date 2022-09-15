ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas

Ski IdahoIdaho is the fifth highest state in terms of skier days per capita, earning an index of 362, which means Idaho residents enjoy 3.62 times more skier days per capita than average. The only states with higher skier visit indexes are Vermont (655), Colorado (518), Utah (401),...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery (Video)

An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was ...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
New partnership preserves Idaho folklife

Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University's Albertsons Library has partnered with the Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts to create The Idaho Folklife Collection. The background The Idaho Folklife Collection was established through...
IDAHO STATE
Flood Advisory issued September 17 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including the following county, Boise. * WHEN...Until 930 PM MDT.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State
Bessire joins Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank has announced the appointment of Gina Bessire as a vice president and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan officer serving Idaho. Based in Boise, Bessire will help expand Columbia Bank's SBA lending platform in the state. Bessire brings to her new role 11 years of lending...
IDAHO STATE

