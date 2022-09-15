Read full article on original website
Related
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have signed Chris Chiozza, who played for the Golden State Warriors last season.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
RELATED PEOPLE
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
CNBC
Mark Cuban fires business partners and NBA players for the same reason: 'A team can have 1 knucklehead, you can't have 2'
In boardrooms and on basketball courts, billionaire Mark Cuban says he's noticed one factor that consistently leads to success: team culture. On an episode of the "Re:Thinking with Adam Grant" podcast this week, the "Shark Tank" investor and Dallas Mavericks owner said creating collaborative working environments is more important than amassing raw talent. He said he's fired business partners and traded basketball players because of their personalities — especially when the team has multiple self-centered or combative members.
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
Shaq shows off wild body transformation with shameless mirror selfie
It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Knicks Land De’Aaron Fox In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks made some strides this NBA offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster. Their biggest splash was signing Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency to address their glaring need at the point guard spot. Brunson will fill a void they have seemingly...
NBC Sports
Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense
The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
Former Blue Devil gets waived once again in Sacramento
Last week, the Sacramento Kings signed former Duke basketball guard DJ Steward to a one-year league-minimum contract with $50,000 guaranteed. At the time, it looked like he at least had an outside chance, alongside 2015 Blue Devil national champ Quinn Cook, at making Sacramento's 15-man roster. ...
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
4 Jazz Players Whose Future is Up in the Air
What'll the Utah Jazz do with these players who've been linked
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Comments / 0