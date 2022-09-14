On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $427.3.We rolled over from $2,078.8 for $416.9. I would also NOTE: the break below $1,687.3 yesterday put this below a major topping formation that projects this downward $138 minimum, $416 (+) maximum; but if we break/settle back above where this comes in at $1,687.4 solidly, look for solid strength to come in for weeks.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO