SCarowinds Reopens Friday at Carowinds

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Jasmin Merdan / Getty


Carowinds is turning into SCarowinds for the fall season.  The advertisement promises “all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life.”

Every night, 300 monsters will invade the entertainment theme park, which will also have 16 intriguing experiences, including seven fear zones, five mazes, and four frightening shows.

SCarowinds will be open from From Friday, September 16, to Sunday, October 30, from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Children under 13 are not advised to attend due to the event’s explicit and scary entertainment.

Buy tickets at Carowinds and save up to $40 off the front gate general admission price.

Find more information here.

#Linus Travel#Scarowinds
Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

