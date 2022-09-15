Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 09-18-22
We will remain under the influence of a large upper level high pressure system across the central part of the nation, with help from a surface high, extending from the Middle Atlantic states southeast through the Western Gulf of Mexico. These features keep precipitation out of the forecast for several days. Additionally, very few clouds form in the dry and stable air mass within the subsiding air across the four states region. With a healthy southerly breeze and nearly full sunshine, temperatures will warm well above normal for several days in a row. The southerly flow will keep the low levels rather humid, and the humidity in combination with the higher dewpoint temperatures will boost heat indices into the upper 90s to around 100 today, adding a little misery to the well above normal temperatures. As the upper level high expands across the Central U.S., the heat will become even more oppressive through the first half of the week with highs moving into the middle 90s. Temperatures a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal will be warm enough to threaten records across the region Monday through Wednesday. The good news is that there is some relief on the way in the form of a cold frontal boundary that will drop into the region around the Thursday through Friday timeframe. The cooler push of air and the occasionally scattered to broken mid level clouds associated with the feature should help to lower temperatures back into the 80s to end the week which will feel quite a bit better than the early week heat wave.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
Thursday rain offers welcome relief to parched western Kansas
Parched western Kansas got welcome relief Thursday evening with many areas receiving their first recorded rainfall in September. Reports from the Hays area varied from just less than an inch to 1.4 inches of soaking rain. The official amount of rain for Hays reported by the K-State Agriculture Research Center...
KTTS
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered storm chances increasing this evening
Temperatures climb into the 80s by this afternoon, with showers and storm developing after 3 PM. Rain will be scattered, with not everyone cashing in on the chance to see showers. Those who do see rain can expect to see less than a quarter of an inch of precipitation. Isolated...
fourstateshomepage.com
Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita...
KWCH.com
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County. Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.
Kansas Public Radio
Giant Solar Farm Project in Eastern Kansas is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor
More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed...
Electric car charging stations to be installed along these Kansas highways
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new high-powered electric vehicle charging network is set to be installed along Kansas highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas plan has been approved and will reportedly receive $39.5 million over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program. Initial program funding will be […]
Flipping U.S. Farm Bill right side up will be better for Kansas, farmers and environment
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Paul Johnson is an organic market gardener and a policy analyst and advocate for the Kansas Rural Center. Zack Pistora is president of KRC’s board of directors and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club.
KWCH.com
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
Carnival passes million dollar mark for 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
WOWT
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
TOME, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. Torrance County...
WIBW
$576 million Kansas wheat export deal signed at statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signing ceremony was at the Kansas Statehouse Friday due to a massive grain deal between delegates of the country of Taiwan and U.S. farmers. Officials from the country of Taiwan have purchased 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years, according to Governor Laura Kelly’s office. Which means that many Kansas wheat farms will significantly contribute to a deal that is worth approximately $576 million.
fourstateshomepage.com
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating after swatting calls about an active shooter forced high schools in Kansas and Missouri into precautionary lockdowns Thursday. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call in an effort to get a large number of armed police and emergency responders...
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
adastraradio.com
Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town
PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
