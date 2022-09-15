Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Xbox Isn't Done Acquiring More Companies, Phil Spencer Suggests
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has suggested the Xbox company might not be finished buying game studios. Speaking to Squawk Asia, Spencer said Microsoft doesn't have the luxury to be able to slow down due to the competitive nature of the gaming market. He pointed to some of the biggest companies in gaming, Tencent and Sony, who are bigger than Microsoft in games and continue to acquire and invest in more teams and content.
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Explains Why Microsoft Won't Raise The Price Of A New Xbox
Microsoft has no plans to raise the price of its Xbox consoles right now, but plans can always change as the company evaluates the market, according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. Speaking to Squawk Asia, Spencer said right now, with inflation reaching record levels and consumers feeling the squeeze...
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 "Strayed A Little Too Far" From What Makes The Series Fun, EA Exec Says
Vince Zampella, who is now the overall boss of Battlefield at EA, has shared his thoughts on what went wrong with DICE's Battlefield 2042. Speaking to Barron's, Zampella said Battlefield 2042 didn't resonate with fans in part because some of the game's ideas were too ambitious, like its 128-player matches.
