Gamespot

Xbox Isn't Done Acquiring More Companies, Phil Spencer Suggests

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has suggested the Xbox company might not be finished buying game studios. Speaking to Squawk Asia, Spencer said Microsoft doesn't have the luxury to be able to slow down due to the competitive nature of the gaming market. He pointed to some of the biggest companies in gaming, Tencent and Sony, who are bigger than Microsoft in games and continue to acquire and invest in more teams and content.
Phil Spencer Explains Why Microsoft Won't Raise The Price Of A New Xbox

Microsoft has no plans to raise the price of its Xbox consoles right now, but plans can always change as the company evaluates the market, according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer. Speaking to Squawk Asia, Spencer said right now, with inflation reaching record levels and consumers feeling the squeeze...
