State Loan and Investment Board approves three charter applications

CHEYENNE – The State Loan and Investment Board approved three charter school applications Wednesday afternoon, despite pushback.

Cheyenne Classical Academy in Cheyenne, Prairie View Community School in Chugwater and Wyoming Classical Academy in Mills are authorized for five years. They can negotiate with the Office of State Lands and Investments and the Wyoming Department of Education for a contract. All three are expected to open in fall of 2023. SLIB members acted at the second such special meeting.

There was a "very complete and compelling discussion,” said Gov. Mark Gordon, the panel's chairman. Other members are outgoing Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, State Treasurer Curt Meier, State Auditor Kristi Racines and outgoing Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.

Gordon directed the Office of State Lands and Investments to seek comments from school districts that will be impacted by the new charters. He wanted an opportunity to their experiences, because sometimes “the devil we don’t know is really scary.”

The schools are in Laramie County School District 1, Platte County School District 1 and Natrona County School District 1. Cheyenne has public charter PODER Academy.

Cheyenne

Cheyenne Classical Academy was the only presentation now. The other two applicants previously spoke.

Nathan Winters, director of Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming, and Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, were CCA board members who made the case.

Olsen hoped SLIB members would see why Laramie County would benefit from the academy.

“Cheyenne Classical Academy supports our public schools. We will not disparage our partners who work to provide the greatest education we can for our children here in Wyoming,” he said. “The CCA board has nothing but good things to say about our traditional public schools and our partners.”

He hoped that when the school opens, “you will be hard pressed to find a single trustee of our local school board who is not as passionate about this school as we are.” Olsen said the application package has letters of support from two LCSD1 trustees.

The school lacks a headmaster or facility. Winters said the school will use the Hillsdale College K-12 core knowledge curriculum. The Christian liberal arts school has been criticized.

Olsen said the local academy is unique. He said CCA will foster a school culture of moral virtue, decorum, respect, discipline and studiousness, and it will introduce pedagogy under the Socratic method.

“Citizenry making" is what he called it. The students "will be engaged to become productive, responsible citizens who enjoy lifelong learning and involvement in our community.”

School choice

Parents arguing for choice spoke in support of all three charter schools.

“Having more choices, it would just increase the other schools in the district to perform better,” said Kathy Scigliano, an LCSD1 parent. “The test scores for WY-TOPP just recently came out , and we’re seeing these terribly low scores for our children.”

Jessica Brown was another parent in the Capital City district to support charter schools. She said she is seeing increasing class sizes, teacher burnout and residents leaving. Brown said the state has to think outside of the box, and consider that the public system is being outgrown.

Amber Willoughby said she has lived in states with more opportunities, and this supported her children better. Her son attends a private school here, and he is thriving with smaller classes.

Political indoctrination allegations came up. Brandy Bailey said there are books featuring LGBTQ+ relationships, while pictures of LGBTQ+ rallies are depicted in school.

“I just want it to be neutral. I don't want these social ideologies being pushed on my students, and they are right here” in LCSD1, she said. “I'm very grateful for this option and this choice for parents if we don't want that indoctrination.”

Opposition

Experts, candidates for public office and community members shared their reservations. Some were concerned the logistics of funding the schools weren’t being closely examined. Others sought secularism.

“We do need religion in our lives,” said Kris Korfanta, a parent and former educator. “I just do not want my public tax dollars being spent on it. It’s a slippery slope of the separation of church and state.”

Government Relations Director Tate Mullen shared a statement on behalf of Wyoming Education Association raising concerns about public school resources. He criticized the Hillsdale curriculum.

“The president of Hillsdale College is a vehement anti-public education individual, and has acknowledged that Hillsdale curriculum has been criticized for its glossy spin on American history, as well as its ideological tilt on topics like affirmative action,” he said. “Educators and historians have also raised questions about other instructions at Hillsdale charter schools setting the negative take on the New Deal, and the Great Society, and cursory presentation of global warming.”