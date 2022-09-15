ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

The Dish: Fashion stylist Withley Verdiner, radio host Mark Simone at end-of-summer party in Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Professional fashion stylist Withley Verdiner was seen at Tony's at the J House at the Greenwich venue’s end of summer party on Wednesday night. Verdiner’s career includes starting his own fashion line, working as a stylist for several TV shows including “My Super Sweet 16” on MTV and for best-selling author and award-winning journalist James Andrew Miller, as well as reggae artist Craig Serani for his debut album’s video. Greenwich resident and 710 WOR radio host and Newsmax contributor Mark Simone was among the many guests and celebrities at the party.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Darien, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Darien, CT
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
Register Citizen

HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home

NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list

Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
WATERFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Association#Visual Arts#War#Tories#Homestead#Clc#The Community Fund#Youth Community Fund#The Learning Centers
Register Citizen

New Haven plans transformation of State Street

NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Photos: Beardsley Zoo lights up with lantern festival

The Beardsley Zoo was lit up Thursday with bright lights in its first “Glow Wild” lantern festival in honor of its 100th birthday. The event will be held going forward from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 27. Tickets should be purchased in advance at beardsleyzoo.org, with reservations given in half hour increments. A small number of tickets may be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Register Citizen

Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost

BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk cannabis ordinance would allow up to 3 retailers

NORWALK — After nearly a year of research and discussions, city officials say they are ready to move forward with a cannabis ordinance. A virtual information meeting will be held Monday followed by a public hearing Tuesday on the proposal, which would allow up to three cannabis retail establishments and prohibit the use of cannabis products on any city-owned property.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say

WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family

CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
CHESHIRE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy