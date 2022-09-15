Read full article on original website
Danbury's Rogers Park hosting Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair with food, fun, music
DANBURY — Aiming to celebrate the city’s diversity and kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the second annual Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Park. Hosted by Salt & Light Ministries Inc. and sponsored by State Farm Insurance,...
The Dish: Fashion stylist Withley Verdiner, radio host Mark Simone at end-of-summer party in Greenwich
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Professional fashion stylist Withley Verdiner was seen at Tony's at the J House at the Greenwich venue’s end of summer party on Wednesday night. Verdiner’s career includes starting his own fashion line, working as a stylist for several TV shows including “My Super Sweet 16” on MTV and for best-selling author and award-winning journalist James Andrew Miller, as well as reggae artist Craig Serani for his debut album’s video. Greenwich resident and 710 WOR radio host and Newsmax contributor Mark Simone was among the many guests and celebrities at the party.
1st community Gather New Haven Festival to unfold Sunday at Goffe Street Park
NEW HAVEN — Gather New Haven, the nonprofit organization born from the merger between the New Haven Land Trust and New Haven Farms, will hold its first Gather New Haven Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Goffe Street Park, also known as DeGale Field. "The Gather...
Darien officials want late-night noise tested at Darien High School's field, but who will pay?
DARIEN — As use of the Darien High School field is set to be expanded, officials are considering requiring sound level testing over a six-month period to appease neighborhood complaints about late-night disturbances. But who will pay for it is still a point of debate. Director of Planning and...
Greenwich remembers Glenville student with brain cancer: ‘He still had his light through it all.’
GREENWICH — “There was a little boy who loved his little life,” Julian McRandal once wrote in a story. His mom, Daisy McRandal, said she thinks her ailing son was looking inward as he wrote that line. Julian, a Glenville School student, died Aug. 30, the day...
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
Here’s how Greenwich proposed spending $5,228 from the sale of mini bottles of alcohol
GREENWICH — The town is looking to expand a program that removes organics from the waste stream in the Greenwich Public Schools — using more than $5,000 in funds resulting from the sale of nips — the ubiquitous tiny plastic bottles of alcohol. Under a new Connecticut...
Claire's Corner Copia celebrates 47th anniversary with new composting initiative
NEW HAVEN — In 1975, people thought vegetarian bistro Claire’s Corner Copia was for hippies. The owner said she probably was one because she drove a Volkswagen and still wears Birkenstocks. “I remember many, many years ago a guy came in, he was looking around and he said,...
HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home
NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
New Milford dishes up the taste of fall with second annual Apple Festival — including a bake-off
NEW MILFORD - Visitors can enjoy everything apple — apple crisp, apple pie and apple doughnuts — at the town’s second annual Apple Bake-Off this fall. The event will be part of the second annual Apple Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 on the Town Green.
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
Data shows where most accidents happen in Westport, improvements to come for some areas
WESTPORT — Data from the University of Connecticut shows that accidents along Post Road are some of the most frequent in Westport, though they're not the only ones causing concerns. Along Cross Highway between North Avenue and Bayberry Lane, officials have recently begun plans to study the area and...
New Haven plans transformation of State Street
NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
This CT orchard is one of nation's best apple picking spots, according to Yelp
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Of all the apple orchards in Connecticut to choose from, one farm in Middlefield was listed as one of the nation’s best. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield, CT ranked No. 9 in the top United States...
Photos: Beardsley Zoo lights up with lantern festival
The Beardsley Zoo was lit up Thursday with bright lights in its first “Glow Wild” lantern festival in honor of its 100th birthday. The event will be held going forward from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 27. Tickets should be purchased in advance at beardsleyzoo.org, with reservations given in half hour increments. A small number of tickets may be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
Norwalk cannabis ordinance would allow up to 3 retailers
NORWALK — After nearly a year of research and discussions, city officials say they are ready to move forward with a cannabis ordinance. A virtual information meeting will be held Monday followed by a public hearing Tuesday on the proposal, which would allow up to three cannabis retail establishments and prohibit the use of cannabis products on any city-owned property.
School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say
WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
State police: Dog rescued on Cheshire highway adopted by family
CHESHIRE — A dog rescued from Interstate 84 by a state trooper earlier this month has found a new home, according to state police. The dog was found on the eastbound side of the highway between Exit 26 and Exit 27 on the morning of Sept. 2, police said previously.
