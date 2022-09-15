Police Reports for Sept. 15, 2022
Ephrata Police Department
Sept. 7
Multiple reports of graffiti on Basin Street.
Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1800 block of Basin Street Southwest. Unknown subject smashed the rear driver side window and took a bag full of items.
Report of graffiti at Lions Park.
Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Second Avenue and K Street Northeast.
Report of attempted shoplifting at a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Suspect abandoned the stolen merchandise when confronted and fled.
Sept. 8
Report of graffiti on a truck in the area of Alder Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
Report of a burglary in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest. Unknown subject used bolt cutters to cut the lock to a storage unit and stole several items.
Moses Lake Police Department
Sept. 2
Report of burglary at a storage unit in the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue.
Report of a bicycle stolen from a garage in the 700 block of Northwest Sunburst Court.
Report of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.
Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.
Report of a phone stolen at the skate park.
Report of a watch stolen in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road.
Sept. 3
Report of a burglary in the 500 block of West Valley Road. Approximately $160 in cash and an antique muzzle-loading pistol were stolen.
Report of approximately $200 worth of merchandise stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.
Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 4000 block of Ottmar Road Northeast.
Report of shoplifting at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.
Sept. 5
Report of a window broken out of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Grape Drive Northeast.
Report of a purse and wallet stolen out of a vehicle in the 5000 block of North Owen Road.
Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.
Report of merchandise stolen from a store in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1500 block of East Yonezawa Boulevard.
