Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
AsiaConnect to host history of henna and demonstration
AsiaConnect will have a history of henna and demonstration presentation from noon-1 p.m. Friday, September 23, in DeGarmo Hall, room 551. The event is free and open to the public. Those interested should RSVP. Light refreshments will be provided. For additional information, contact Dr. Miranda Lin at ymlin@ilstu.edu.
illinoisstate.edu
New RSOs span a variety of interests and passions
Although there are already more than 400 registered student organizations (RSOs) on Illinois State University’s campus, students inspired by their personal passions continue creating new RSOs that connect fellow Redbirds with similar interests. Learn more about some of the RSOs that are new to campus and how you can...
Comments / 0