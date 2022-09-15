Read full article on original website
Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park
COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Legals for September, 17 2022
LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV28-22-0784 (Idaho Code Section 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL CALL, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBT GIVEN that the undersigned, MARIA WELKE, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against decedent or the Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 31st day of August, 2022. MARIA WELKE c/o Tim Seibly 610 22nd Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501 (208) 848-6175 Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24 2022 Legal#9430 AD#559417 September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022.
David Lynn Hathaway, 72
David Lynn Hathaway, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. David was born on Dec. 22, 1949, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Lynn and Irma Hathaway. He was the eldest of six children and was raised in Bothell, Wash. He attended and graduated from Bothell high school in the late '60s where he was a state level wrestler. After high school he married his first wife Patty and they relocated to Moses Lake, Wash., where they raised three children: Mike, Sarah, and Rachel.
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
Oak Crest residents seek zoning protection
COEUR d’ALENE — Two residents of Oak Crest mobile home park asked the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission to preserve current zoning there to prevent future high-density housing developments. Mary Merrill and Christine Matheny spoke during the public hearing portion of the commission’s Tuesday meeting in the Library...
