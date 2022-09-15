ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park

COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Legals for September, 17 2022

LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV28-22-0784 (Idaho Code Section 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL CALL, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBT GIVEN that the undersigned, MARIA WELKE, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against decedent or the Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 31st day of August, 2022. MARIA WELKE c/o Tim Seibly 610 22nd Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501 (208) 848-6175 Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24 2022 Legal#9430 AD#559417 September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022.
David Lynn Hathaway, 72

David Lynn Hathaway, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. David was born on Dec. 22, 1949, in St. Anthony, Idaho, to Lynn and Irma Hathaway. He was the eldest of six children and was raised in Bothell, Wash. He attended and graduated from Bothell high school in the late '60s where he was a state level wrestler. After high school he married his first wife Patty and they relocated to Moses Lake, Wash., where they raised three children: Mike, Sarah, and Rachel.
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100

Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
EDITORIAL: Don't let stigmas stop affordable housing

Please, please, resist the temptation to look upon these dwellings negatively. Unlike apartments — though there’s nothing wrong with apartments — the home types listed above all offer real opportunities for ownership. And that’s the essence of the American Dream, is it not?. As detailed in...
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
Oak Crest residents seek zoning protection

COEUR d’ALENE — Two residents of Oak Crest mobile home park asked the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission to preserve current zoning there to prevent future high-density housing developments. Mary Merrill and Christine Matheny spoke during the public hearing portion of the commission’s Tuesday meeting in the Library...
Why Idahoans Are Not Among the Hardest Workers in the United States

When it comes to working in Idaho, most people think of hard-working, blue-collared farmers and factory workers. While not everyone works those jobs, it is a reputation that most expect. With those jobs, also comes a reputation as being a hard worker. You can't be a farmer and be lazy, or else your crops suffer, your animals suffer, and your income will suffer as well. Idahoans are proud people and pride themselves on their work, and as much as many of us know this to be true, are the people of Idaho as hard of workers as we think they are? How does that reputation compare to the rest of the country?
Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country

With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
Idaho’s most recent hires, quits and layoffs

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released data for every state on Sept, 16 that updates information through August on job openings, hiring, quitting and firing. The big takeaway in this data is that the job market is still tight in both Idaho and the nation, despite some modest local variations. A caveat is ...
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
Section of North Idaho Centennial Trail to close

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A detour has been established for those using the popular...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

