Pullman, WA

Pullman Hospital hosts campaign launch event for expansion plan

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXDR5_0hwDppMJ00

Providers at the Pullman Regional Hospital took to Sunnyside Park this Wednesday to talk about a $25.7 million bond for the hospital’s expansion project.

The hospital hosted a Citizens for Pullman Regional Hospital Campaign Kick-Off event to discuss plans for expanding and remodeling its facility. The project covers around 80,000 square feet, which encompasses about 9,000 square feet of relocated administrative services space, the remodeling of an estimated 17,000 square feet of the campus, and the addition of around 54,000 square feet of patient care space, according to the PRH website.

The project is estimated to cost $45 million; of that price tag, around $10 million comes from reserves and borrowing from the hospital, about $7.5 million is provided by philanthropy and grants, and approximately $27.5 million would be provided by a proposed taxpayer bond set to be voted on in November. Details on the expansion are available at pullmanregional.org/expansion.

