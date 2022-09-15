Read full article on original website
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion,” Biden said, “Yes.” CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that U.S. policy hasn’t changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but doesn’t say whether U.S. forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack. Biden’s comments come amid rising tension over Taiwan following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate the island by firing missiles into the sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not
Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday for one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries along with their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns
President Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Trump's estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised.
Winter is fast approaching in Ukraine. Here's what comes next for the conflict
Ukraine's stunning counter-offensive across Kharkiv, combined with more attritional advances in the south, have presented the Kremlin and Russia's much criticized Defense Ministry with a range of bad options.
