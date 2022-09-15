Read full article on original website
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins in Missoula; Coeur d'Alene boys second
MISSOULA, Mont. — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana Golf Course on Saturday. Peters was first out of 330 runners, finishing in 17 minutes, 47.76 seconds. Bozeman, Mont., won the girls team title with 149 points. Coeur d’Alene was seventh (249) and Post Falls 10th (319).
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Legals for September, 17 2022
PREP GOLF: Potter claims boys medalist honors at Lewiston invite
LEWISTON — Sophomore Grant Potter shot an even-par 72 to capture boys medalist honors at the Lewiston Invitational on Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene’s boys captured the team title by 25 strokes with a 299, followed by Lewiston with a 324. Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly...
‘It seriously does work:’ Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start “block watches”
SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
A safer way to 'Fill the Boot'
COEUR d'ALENE — In the good old days of "Fill the Boot," firefighters stood in streets, sometimes right smack under stoplights in the road, as traffic buzzed by. But Friday morning, Coeur d'Alene firefighters were off the pavement as they held boots to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley to debate at Gonzaga University in October
SPOKANE, Wash. — Senator Patty Murray (D) will be participating in a debate with Tiffany Smiley (R) in Spokane at Gonzaga University in October. The debate will be held at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 23. Murray and Smiley will be debating leading up to the elections in November, where Murray will look to keep her spot as U.S. Senate representative for the state of Washington.
Off to the races
A bugle played "First Call" over the sound system to commence the race as Rosebud Thorn and her trusty stallion, Ponyboy, galloped into the room. "We are in the big race for the run for the roses," said Thorn, played by Coeur d'Alene Rotary Club President Candace Godwin, dressed to the nines in red jockey silks.
One More Time Northwest benefit tonight
One More Time Northwest is hosting a homecoming-themed benefit at 5 tonight at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn. Tables will be decorated in celebration of attendees' favorite high school or college sports teams. One More Time, Inc. established as a local nonprofit in 2017. Its mission is to...
Dems to host Democracy Dinner Gala Sept. 23
The Kootenai County Democrats will host a Democracy Dinner Gala on Sept. 23 in Coeur d’Alene. The keynote speaker for the fundraising event will be Rep. Chris Mathias (D-Boise), who gained national attention for his defense of education funding as House Bill 387 was under debate. Idaho Democratic Party Chair Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise) will be the evening’s emcee.
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
PREP FOOTBALL: Just enough: Coeur d'Alene holds off Lakeland in hard-fought nonleague showdown
RATHDRUM — Lakeland did almost enough to earn a hard-fought home win. Coeur d’Alene just had a few more plays in its tank. Coeur d’Alene junior Kruz Wheeler scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings their first lead of the game with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then the defense made it hold up in a scoreless second half for a 14-13 nonleague win over the Hawks at Corbit Field on Friday.
KCSO Marine Team honored after summer season
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County officials honored the Sheriff’s Office Marine Team after one of the safest seasons on record for the state’s busiest waterways. No vessel-related critical injuries or major vessel-on-vessel incidents occurred during the summer season between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. “I...
PREP ROUNDUP: Lakeland volleyball hands Coeur d'Alene first loss
COEUR d’ALENE — Junior Lila Kiefer had 14 kills and the Lakeland Hawks handed the Coeur d’Alene Vikings their first loss of the season, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18, 28-26 in Inland Empire League play Thursday night at Viking Court. Kenna Simon had 11 kills and eight blocks for...
NIC ROUNDUP: Frosh McElhenney shines for Cardinal women
COEUR d’ALENE — Freshman Macie McElhenney had two goals and an assist for North Idaho College, which posted its second straight shutout in Northwest Athletic Conference play, beating Wenatchee Valley 6-0 at Eisenwinter Field on Saturday. Shelbie Shriner, a freshman from Coeur d’Alene High, scored her first goal...
inlander.com
What does a legal illegal-camping ordinance look like?
Ever since Army veteran Gabe Graham and his fiancee were kicked out of their Browne's Addition apartment in April, they've been living in a homeless camp in Spokane. But not the big one — they're 5 miles west of the 600 people living at the Camp Hope encampment in East Central. And while a brand new homeless shelter just opened up on Trent Avenue with 75 new beds, Graham doesn't plan to seek refuge there.
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
