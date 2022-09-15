ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

One-on-one resource for teachers

By Justin Much
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJrTT_0hwDpgf000 Woodburn schools superintendent gives a shout out to the district's mentors and scholastic coaches.

Woodburn School District Superintendent Joe Morelock imparted earlier this month the district's use of supplementary support staff to cultivate learning in its classroom communities. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0vqA_0hwDpgf000

Morelock focused on new teacher mentors and instructional coaches; mentors work with young (first and second-year) teachers, while coaches work with more experienced staff. The superintendent said he plans to highlight the support staff in his weekly newsletter, and he began with several members: elementary mentors Serge Lopez and Tim Montgomery and secondary mentor Marilyn McCully.

A 21-year education veteran, including 7 years as a mentor, Lopez describes his heritage as Salvadoran-American and he mentors teachers at all the district's elementary schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hwDpgf000

"Mentoring is a very crucial, complex and multidimensional process. It consists of guiding, teaching, influencing and supporting beginning teachers," Lopez said. "Often I'm the person that can help them find the answers to their questions. I help accelerate their professional growth by observing them, providing feedback, resources, modeling and guidance."

He said he takes personal delight in helping teachers accelerate their professional growth, and the topics of his guidance can range from classroom management to using technology in the classroom. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCMvM_0hwDpgf000

McCully has worked in education for 29 years, including 11 in Woodburn, and is entering her sixth year as a mentor.

"At the beginning of the school year, I am mostly helping new teachers get ready for the first month of school," McCully said. "I spend a lot of time helping them think about what structures and procedures they will want to implement from the first day of school and most importantly, how they will build relationships with their students.

"I will visit all of my new teachers at least once during the first two weeks of school and most of them will see me two or three times," she added. "Once everyone is settled, I will begin a routine where I will visit and watch the teacher teach, so I can give feedback, and I will also visit with them during prep to discuss how things are going and offer suggestions."

McCully said the advise she offers can range from teaching and organizing with equity to dealing with difficult behavior and speaking with parents.

Montgomery taught special education at French Prairie for seven years. He said he enjoyed building solid relationships with students and making good family connections. As a mentor he currently works with 13 teachers.

He said the work varies from day to day. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEpH9_0hwDpgf000

"Typically, I meet with teachers in special education who range from elementary to high school and from resource to self-contained," Montgomery said. "I generally work on paperwork and compliance issues with them. I can facilitate meetings for them to show them how to run IEPs, and I can help them create systems to manage their caseload.

"I also do everything from helping with instruction to providing advice in any given situation," he added. "Serving students is a wonderful role, and not an easy one. However, I do love my current position and hope that my help is valuable to the teachers and students that I serve."

Morelock is pleased to have the support resources available in the district.

"Seeing staff work with students to set up classroom routines, create community agreements, and begin their learning journey is always an exciting sight," the superintendent said.

Woodburn Independent

AWARE rebuild inches forward

The rebuilding project of Woodburn's AWARE Food Bank moves forward as necessary details are ironed out.The bidding process to rebuild Woodburn's AWARE Food Bank should soon be in the works, maybe as soon as this month. The food bank was severely damaged by a fire last year and operators have had to scramble to keep its services available to local residents with a need for them. Most recently the services have been rendered from a leased location at Hoodview Church of God on Mt. Hood Highway. City of Woodburn Special Projects Director Renata Wakeley met with the Woodburn City Council...
WOODBURN, OR
Woodburn Independent

Grants boost Habitat, Capaces

Navarro, Wells saluted as Maps Community Foundation distributes grants to local nonprofits Local activists Juan Navarro and Stephanie Wells were recognized among 15 individuals for community involvement as Maps Community Foundation distributed grants to area nonprofits. Capaces Leadership Institute and North Willamette Habitat for Humanity each received $1,000 in Navarro and Wells names respectively. The Foundation awarded $15,000 in grants to local nonprofits in recognition of community members who "Make a Difference." Annually, the Foundation honors 15 community members in the mid-Willamette Valley who are an inspiration through their volunteerism or employment. Foundation sources said Navarro is a dedicated...
SALEM, OR
Woodburn Independent

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn man dies on Highway 99E

Police report that a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash claimed the life of William Morrison.Oregon State Police reported that troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E north of Woodburn and south of Hubbard at about 8:27 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Preliminary investigations indicate that the pedestrian, William Morrison, 59, of Woodburn, was crossing 99E when he was hit by a white GMC Sierra driven by Daniel Sharabin, 20, of Woodburn. Emergency medical personnel also responded, but Morrison suffered fatal injuries. Sharabin was unhurt. Traffic on 99E was affected for about five hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn and Hubbard police departments and Oregon Department of Transportation. Investigation into the crash is ongoing. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WOODBURN, OR
