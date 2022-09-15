Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
The Most Popular Footwear at New York Fashion Week SS23
With New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 coming to a close, we’re taking a moment to look back at the best footwear moments this past week. While eyes may be on the runway, it was the streetwear that caught our attention. Leave it to New York to step out with some of the most highly-coveted sandals, sneakers, heels and hybrids.
Hypebae
WARDROBE.NYC Links up With Hailey Bieber for 5th Anniversary Capsule Collection
WARDROBE.NYC joined forces with model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber as a part of its fifth anniversary celebration. The duo released its first collaborative collection featuring versatile pieces that comprise Bieber’s signature style with the brand’s minimal code. “Hailey has an incredible eye, taste level and decisiveness that made...
Hypebae
COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max 97 Has an Official Launch Date
COMME des GARÇONS expands its sneaker portfolio as it unveils the upcoming release of its Nike Air Max 97 collaboration. The design initially made its first appearance on Rei Kawakubo’s CdG HOMME PLUS runway for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Taking inspiration from the nomadic lifestyle, Kawakubo gave Nike’s...
Hypebae
Sneaker-Heel Royalty Ancuta Sarca on SS23 at London Fashion Week
Long known for fusing kitten heels with sneakers, Romanian-born designer Ancuta Sarca made her London Fashion Week debut back in 2019, under the supportive umbrella of Fashion East. Fast forward by three years and she’s back to showcase her inaugural Spring/Summer 2023 collection off her own back, alongside debuting two brand collaborations and an all-new line of bags.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Dua Lipa Turned "One Kiss" Into "One Fragrance" for YSL Beauty’s Libre Le Parfum
Not only is it just “One Kiss” for Dua Lipa, but it is also one fragrance, as the artist spearheads YSL Beauty‘s newest perfume launch, Libre Le Parfum. Lipa has served as the beauty ambassador for YSL Beauty’s Libre Collection for years and the sultry and sassy scent perfectly captures the essence of who she has grown to be today. Libre Le Parfum is a luxuriously warm and spicy interpretation of the classic Libre Eau de Parfum with an everlasting floral trail. Libre Le Parfum is YSL Beauty’s most intense floral perfume enriched with fresh lavender, alluring orange blossom and a rare warm saffron accord from the YSL Beauty Ourika Community Garden.
Hypebae
JW Anderson's SS23 Showcase Starred Emily Ratajkowski In a Soho Casino
JW Anderson‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at London Fashion Week took place in a London casino arcade, drawing inspiration from the “parallel world of people trapped in their computers,” according to the post-show notes. Presented through a dual-gender cast, the womenswear showcase fused fashion with fun in its...
Hypebae
The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week SS23
This season’s New York Fashion Week was filled with buzzy moments as brands, buyers, influencers, editors and more returned to IRL events in standout street style looks. We spotted names like Paloma Elsesser dressed in a cropped black and yellow knit top, keeping it casual with a pair of jeans. Model Steinberg went for a full suit, adding a subtle accent with a bright green tie. Elsewhere, we saw Tiffany Hsu wearing an oversized blazer with bold chain accessories, as well as Kris Jenner dressed in a full Tommy Hilfiger fit.
Comments / 0