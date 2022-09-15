Not only is it just “One Kiss” for Dua Lipa, but it is also one fragrance, as the artist spearheads YSL Beauty‘s newest perfume launch, Libre Le Parfum. Lipa has served as the beauty ambassador for YSL Beauty’s Libre Collection for years and the sultry and sassy scent perfectly captures the essence of who she has grown to be today. Libre Le Parfum is a luxuriously warm and spicy interpretation of the classic Libre Eau de Parfum with an everlasting floral trail. Libre Le Parfum is YSL Beauty’s most intense floral perfume enriched with fresh lavender, alluring orange blossom and a rare warm saffron accord from the YSL Beauty Ourika Community Garden.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO