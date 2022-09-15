ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

Avian flu detected in domestic flock in Idaho

By Staff report
 3 days ago

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday a case of avian flu virus in a backyard flock of domestic chickens and ducks in Twin Falls County. This is the first confirmed case of the highly pathogenic disease in Idaho in domestic poultry since May.

The fatal disease was detected in domestic flocks in Idaho and Washington this spring. Agriculture departments have strongly recommended poultry owners to reinforce biosecurity measures for their flocks and prevent wild waterfowl from interacting with their domestic birds.

The Washington State Veterinarian has recommended suspending all poultry exhibitions, fairs, shows and sales this year because of the ongoing outbreak of the highly pathogenic disease. The Nez Perce County fair held a clinic Sept. 6 to test birds for the disease before they can be entered into next week’s showing.

