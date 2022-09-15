Read full article on original website
PREP ROUNDUP: Lakeland volleyball hands Coeur d'Alene first loss
COEUR d’ALENE — Junior Lila Kiefer had 14 kills and the Lakeland Hawks handed the Coeur d’Alene Vikings their first loss of the season, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18, 28-26 in Inland Empire League play Thursday night at Viking Court. Kenna Simon had 11 kills and eight blocks for...
PREP GOLF: Potter claims boys medalist honors at Lewiston invite
LEWISTON — Sophomore Grant Potter shot an even-par 72 to capture boys medalist honors at the Lewiston Invitational on Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene’s boys captured the team title by 25 strokes with a 299, followed by Lewiston with a 324. Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly...
PREP FOOTBALL: Just enough: Coeur d'Alene holds off Lakeland in hard-fought nonleague showdown
RATHDRUM — Lakeland did almost enough to earn a hard-fought home win. Coeur d’Alene just had a few more plays in its tank. Coeur d’Alene junior Kruz Wheeler scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings their first lead of the game with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then the defense made it hold up in a scoreless second half for a 14-13 nonleague win over the Hawks at Corbit Field on Friday.
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins in Missoula; Coeur d'Alene boys second
MISSOULA, Mont. — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana Golf Course on Saturday. Peters was first out of 330 runners, finishing in 17 minutes, 47.76 seconds. Bozeman, Mont., won the girls team title with 149 points. Coeur d’Alene was seventh (249) and Post Falls 10th (319).
PREP FOOTBALL: Post Falls shuts out U-High; Timberlake romps past Moscow
SPOKANE VALLEY — The offense produced five touchdowns, but it was the defense and special teams, in particular, which earned kudos from Post Falls coach Blaine Bennett after the Trojans blanked the University Titans 41-0 in nonleague play on Friday night. Cooper Craig returned a punt 70 yards for...
