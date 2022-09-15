ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Andrea Druesdow
3d ago

ppl moving in want to live in the mountains and the Montana way of life..with there 5 MILLION dollar homes which is NOT the MT way and its pushing wildlife down to towns ...Don't come here bears will kill ya😁just saying!!!

Reply(1)
4
CountryMountainMama
3d ago

this is the why we need laws... because stupid people don't have common sense...they have to be told to do something, it's not rocket science, it's a bear...what do you think it will come after... duh anyone🙄

Reply
4
Related
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Birds of Prey Festival soars into Kalispell this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 14th annual Birds of Prey Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell on Saturday. The Flathead Audubon Society invites the public to learn from many presenters, including artist and educator Kate Davis of the Raptors of the Rockies.
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana#Grizzly Bears#Politics#Animals#Parks
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Browning man accused of beating another man pleads guilty

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Browning man accused of beating another man in the head and causing serious injury pleaded guilty to an assault charge Friday, according to a prosecutor. Sentencing for Dale Ray Racine, 30, could include up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years...
BROWNING, MT
406mtsports.com

Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy