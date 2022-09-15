LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV28-22-0784 (Idaho Code Section 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL CALL, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBT GIVEN that the undersigned, MARIA WELKE, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against decedent or the Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 31st day of August, 2022. MARIA WELKE c/o Tim Seibly 610 22nd Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501 (208) 848-6175 Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24 2022 Legal#9430 AD#559417 September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022.

