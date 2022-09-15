Read full article on original website
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins in Missoula; Coeur d'Alene boys second
MISSOULA, Mont. — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana Golf Course on Saturday. Peters was first out of 330 runners, finishing in 17 minutes, 47.76 seconds. Bozeman, Mont., won the girls team title with 149 points. Coeur d’Alene was seventh (249) and Post Falls 10th (319).
PREP GOLF: Potter claims boys medalist honors at Lewiston invite
LEWISTON — Sophomore Grant Potter shot an even-par 72 to capture boys medalist honors at the Lewiston Invitational on Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene’s boys captured the team title by 25 strokes with a 299, followed by Lewiston with a 324. Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly...
Off to the races
A bugle played "First Call" over the sound system to commence the race as Rosebud Thorn and her trusty stallion, Ponyboy, galloped into the room. "We are in the big race for the run for the roses," said Thorn, played by Coeur d'Alene Rotary Club President Candace Godwin, dressed to the nines in red jockey silks.
One More Time Northwest benefit tonight
One More Time Northwest is hosting a homecoming-themed benefit at 5 tonight at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn. Tables will be decorated in celebration of attendees' favorite high school or college sports teams. One More Time, Inc. established as a local nonprofit in 2017. Its mission is to...
Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park
COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Legals for September, 17 2022
LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV28-22-0784 (Idaho Code Section 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL CALL, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBT GIVEN that the undersigned, MARIA WELKE, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against decedent or the Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 31st day of August, 2022. MARIA WELKE c/o Tim Seibly 610 22nd Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501 (208) 848-6175 Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24 2022 Legal#9430 AD#559417 September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022.
A safer way to 'Fill the Boot'
COEUR d'ALENE — In the good old days of "Fill the Boot," firefighters stood in streets, sometimes right smack under stoplights in the road, as traffic buzzed by. But Friday morning, Coeur d'Alene firefighters were off the pavement as they held boots to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
KCSO Marine Team honored after summer season
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County officials honored the Sheriff’s Office Marine Team after one of the safest seasons on record for the state’s busiest waterways. No vessel-related critical injuries or major vessel-on-vessel incidents occurred during the summer season between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. “I...
Gridiron Guesses: Lakeland looks to pick off another 5A foe
First-year Lakeland coach Mike Schroeder tries not to think about where his team is right now. On the one hand, it’s a place where the Hawks — at 4-0 thus far — haven’t been since the 2001 season, when they took an 11-0 record into the state 3A championship game.
PARADISE
Oceans of imagination and whales of tales await those who dip into the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center next weekend during Inland Northwest artist John Jennings' show — "Paradise." "The vibrancy and depth of color is going to pull them in," JACC Director Darla Dreyer said. Jennings' works take...
PREP ROUNDUP: Lakeland volleyball hands Coeur d'Alene first loss
COEUR d’ALENE — Junior Lila Kiefer had 14 kills and the Lakeland Hawks handed the Coeur d’Alene Vikings their first loss of the season, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18, 28-26 in Inland Empire League play Thursday night at Viking Court. Kenna Simon had 11 kills and eight blocks for...
Oktoberfest starts today
COEUR d'ALENE — A two-day German-themed celebration starts today in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Oktoberfest runs 4 to 9 p.m. today and noon to 9 Saturday. There will be more than 30 types of beers and ciders, live music, along with German food from special Oktoberfest menus. A stein-holding contest...
PREP FOOTBALL: Just enough: Coeur d'Alene holds off Lakeland in hard-fought nonleague showdown
RATHDRUM — Lakeland did almost enough to earn a hard-fought home win. Coeur d’Alene just had a few more plays in its tank. Coeur d’Alene junior Kruz Wheeler scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings their first lead of the game with 2:54 remaining in the first half, then the defense made it hold up in a scoreless second half for a 14-13 nonleague win over the Hawks at Corbit Field on Friday.
NIC ROUNDUP: Frosh McElhenney shines for Cardinal women
COEUR d’ALENE — Freshman Macie McElhenney had two goals and an assist for North Idaho College, which posted its second straight shutout in Northwest Athletic Conference play, beating Wenatchee Valley 6-0 at Eisenwinter Field on Saturday. Shelbie Shriner, a freshman from Coeur d’Alene High, scored her first goal...
Outage planned for Spirit Lake Avista customers
About 1,760 Avista electric customers in Spirit Lake are scheduled for a planned power outage on Sept. 25. The outage will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. on Sept. 26. Impacted customers have been notified. Avista crews will be performing maintenance to their substation in the area,...
From banking to beauty
Watch for major physical and occupant changes to the former Wells Fargo building at Sherman and Third Street. Highlands Day Spa will occupy the 301 building in October. Expanding from its original location at Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls, owner Emily Hildebrand will offer professional massage therapists, hair stylists and skin and nail technicians with a steam room, dry sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, a salon, reception room, locker rooms and relaxation spaces on two floors. Check www.highlandsdayspa.com.
HOSPITALITY WORKERS: An answer
This letter is a response to the letter “HOSPITALITY WORKERS: A question” published on Sept. 14. I am responding from the perspective of an actual Coeur d’Alene hospitality worker. The implication that the aforementioned letter gives is that hospitality workers in Coeur d’Alene have better compensation and access to resources due to the fact that we “work for one of the largest and wealthiest of companies in what is advertised often as the playground for the rich” (direct quote).
Oak Crest residents seek zoning protection
COEUR d’ALENE — Two residents of Oak Crest mobile home park asked the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission to preserve current zoning there to prevent future high-density housing developments. Mary Merrill and Christine Matheny spoke during the public hearing portion of the commission’s Tuesday meeting in the Library...
PREP FOOTBALL: Post Falls shuts out U-High; Timberlake romps past Moscow
SPOKANE VALLEY — The offense produced five touchdowns, but it was the defense and special teams, in particular, which earned kudos from Post Falls coach Blaine Bennett after the Trojans blanked the University Titans 41-0 in nonleague play on Friday night. Cooper Craig returned a punt 70 yards for...
