Read full article on original website
Related
Shops suffer shortage of black hats as demand rockets ahead of Queen's funeral... and even Beatrice is hit
Princess Beatrice was turned away empty-handed from a top store amid a shortage of black hats in London. Demand soared after little more than a week’s notice was given of the day of the funeral, making the black ‘pill box’ one of London’s most sought-after items.
‘General Hospital’ Actor Michael Blake Kruse Will Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ Cast
'General Hospital' rookie officer Rory Cabrera actor Michael Blake Kruse is making his way over to another precinct in the Windy City of 'Chicago P.D.'
Comments / 0