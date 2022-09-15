ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

One More Time Northwest benefit tonight

One More Time Northwest is hosting a homecoming-themed benefit at 5 tonight at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn. Tables will be decorated in celebration of attendees' favorite high school or college sports teams. One More Time, Inc. established as a local nonprofit in 2017. Its mission is to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Oktoberfest starts today

COEUR d'ALENE — A two-day German-themed celebration starts today in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Oktoberfest runs 4 to 9 p.m. today and noon to 9 Saturday. There will be more than 30 types of beers and ciders, live music, along with German food from special Oktoberfest menus. A stein-holding contest...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Musical celebration Oct. 1 at Cd'A Library

Entertainers Laura Sable and Bill Wiemuth will delight audiences during a musical celebration at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. "I Write the Songs," presented by the Coeur d'Alene Public Library Foundation, will honor composers of yesteryear and the songwriters of today. "We are so excited...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Off to the races

A bugle played "First Call" over the sound system to commence the race as Rosebud Thorn and her trusty stallion, Ponyboy, galloped into the room. "We are in the big race for the run for the roses," said Thorn, played by Coeur d'Alene Rotary Club President Candace Godwin, dressed to the nines in red jockey silks.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100

Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PARADISE

Oceans of imagination and whales of tales await those who dip into the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center next weekend during Inland Northwest artist John Jennings' show — "Paradise." "The vibrancy and depth of color is going to pull them in," JACC Director Darla Dreyer said. Jennings' works take...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ReAwaken America Tour coming to Post Falls today, Saturday

The ReAwaken America Tour is scheduled to make a stop today and Saturday in Post Falls. Hosted by Clay Clark, founder of business coaching entity ThriveTime Show, the tour will be at Stateline Speedway 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday. Featured tour speakers, according to a schedule on...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

School and Senior Meals

• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Beef...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

From banking to beauty

Watch for major physical and occupant changes to the former Wells Fargo building at Sherman and Third Street. Highlands Day Spa will occupy the 301 building in October. Expanding from its original location at Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls, owner Emily Hildebrand will offer professional massage therapists, hair stylists and skin and nail technicians with a steam room, dry sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, a salon, reception room, locker rooms and relaxation spaces on two floors. Check www.highlandsdayspa.com.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

League of Women Voters hosting registration events in Cd'A

Each year, the League of Women Voters U.S. coordinates a national effort to register voters. This year the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary of this coordinated #VoterRegistrationDay effort. Three Coeur d'Alene venues have been organized to register Kootenai County voters on Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day:. •...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Firefighters will 'Fill the Boot' today

Coeur d’Alene firefighters will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association today. As part of the annual "Fill the Boot" campaign, firefighters will be at Anchored Coffee locations — 451 W. Dalton Ave.; 930 W. Ironwood Drive; and 182 E. Neider Ave. — to accept donations.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP GOLF: Potter claims boys medalist honors at Lewiston invite

LEWISTON — Sophomore Grant Potter shot an even-par 72 to capture boys medalist honors at the Lewiston Invitational on Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene’s boys captured the team title by 25 strokes with a 299, followed by Lewiston with a 324. Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly...
LEWISTON, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park

COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins in Missoula; Coeur d'Alene boys second

MISSOULA, Mont. — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana Golf Course on Saturday. Peters was first out of 330 runners, finishing in 17 minutes, 47.76 seconds. Bozeman, Mont., won the girls team title with 149 points. Coeur d’Alene was seventh (249) and Post Falls 10th (319).
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

A safer way to 'Fill the Boot'

COEUR d'ALENE — In the good old days of "Fill the Boot," firefighters stood in streets, sometimes right smack under stoplights in the road, as traffic buzzed by. But Friday morning, Coeur d'Alene firefighters were off the pavement as they held boots to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

