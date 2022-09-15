Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
One More Time Northwest benefit tonight
One More Time Northwest is hosting a homecoming-themed benefit at 5 tonight at the Best Western Plus Coeur d'Alene Inn. Tables will be decorated in celebration of attendees' favorite high school or college sports teams. One More Time, Inc. established as a local nonprofit in 2017. Its mission is to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Oktoberfest starts today
COEUR d'ALENE — A two-day German-themed celebration starts today in downtown Coeur d'Alene. Oktoberfest runs 4 to 9 p.m. today and noon to 9 Saturday. There will be more than 30 types of beers and ciders, live music, along with German food from special Oktoberfest menus. A stein-holding contest...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Musical celebration Oct. 1 at Cd'A Library
Entertainers Laura Sable and Bill Wiemuth will delight audiences during a musical celebration at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library. "I Write the Songs," presented by the Coeur d'Alene Public Library Foundation, will honor composers of yesteryear and the songwriters of today. "We are so excited...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Off to the races
A bugle played "First Call" over the sound system to commence the race as Rosebud Thorn and her trusty stallion, Ponyboy, galloped into the room. "We are in the big race for the run for the roses," said Thorn, played by Coeur d'Alene Rotary Club President Candace Godwin, dressed to the nines in red jockey silks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
KHQ Right Now
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PARADISE
Oceans of imagination and whales of tales await those who dip into the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center next weekend during Inland Northwest artist John Jennings' show — "Paradise." "The vibrancy and depth of color is going to pull them in," JACC Director Darla Dreyer said. Jennings' works take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
ReAwaken America Tour coming to Post Falls today, Saturday
The ReAwaken America Tour is scheduled to make a stop today and Saturday in Post Falls. Hosted by Clay Clark, founder of business coaching entity ThriveTime Show, the tour will be at Stateline Speedway 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday. Featured tour speakers, according to a schedule on...
Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
Coeur d'Alene Press
School and Senior Meals
• For individual school menus visit http://cdaschoolsnutrition.com/. • For individual school menus visit https://www.pfsd.com/17/Home. • For individual school menus visit http://lakeland272.nutrislice.com/. SENIOR MENUS. Lake City Center. • Inside dining opens at noon. Reservations are required by 11 a.m. (No lunch on Tuesdays until further notice.) Information: 208-667-4628. Monday — Beef...
Coeur d'Alene Press
From banking to beauty
Watch for major physical and occupant changes to the former Wells Fargo building at Sherman and Third Street. Highlands Day Spa will occupy the 301 building in October. Expanding from its original location at Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls, owner Emily Hildebrand will offer professional massage therapists, hair stylists and skin and nail technicians with a steam room, dry sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, a salon, reception room, locker rooms and relaxation spaces on two floors. Check www.highlandsdayspa.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
League of Women Voters hosting registration events in Cd'A
Each year, the League of Women Voters U.S. coordinates a national effort to register voters. This year the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary of this coordinated #VoterRegistrationDay effort. Three Coeur d'Alene venues have been organized to register Kootenai County voters on Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day:. •...
Friday brings the last 7 o’clock sunset for the year
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a short but intense summer, fall is right around the corner in the Inland Northwest. Evening daylight is one of those markers of the changing seasons, and Friday is a big milestone. On Friday, the sunset in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will set at 7 p.m....
Coeur d'Alene Press
Firefighters will 'Fill the Boot' today
Coeur d’Alene firefighters will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association today. As part of the annual "Fill the Boot" campaign, firefighters will be at Anchored Coffee locations — 451 W. Dalton Ave.; 930 W. Ironwood Drive; and 182 E. Neider Ave. — to accept donations.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP GOLF: Potter claims boys medalist honors at Lewiston invite
LEWISTON — Sophomore Grant Potter shot an even-par 72 to capture boys medalist honors at the Lewiston Invitational on Thursday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Coeur d’Alene’s boys captured the team title by 25 strokes with a 299, followed by Lewiston with a 324. Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park
COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
KHQ Right Now
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls' Peters wins in Missoula; Coeur d'Alene boys second
MISSOULA, Mont. — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana Golf Course on Saturday. Peters was first out of 330 runners, finishing in 17 minutes, 47.76 seconds. Bozeman, Mont., won the girls team title with 149 points. Coeur d’Alene was seventh (249) and Post Falls 10th (319).
Coeur d'Alene Press
A safer way to 'Fill the Boot'
COEUR d'ALENE — In the good old days of "Fill the Boot," firefighters stood in streets, sometimes right smack under stoplights in the road, as traffic buzzed by. But Friday morning, Coeur d'Alene firefighters were off the pavement as they held boots to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Comments / 1