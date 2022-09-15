22 Greenwich students named National Merit semifinalists, showing off their ‘hard work and discipline’

Read full article on original website
Darien officials want late-night noise tested at Darien High School's field, but who will pay?
DARIEN — As use of the Darien High School field is set to be expanded, officials are considering requiring sound level testing over a six-month period to appease neighborhood complaints about late-night disturbances. But who will pay for it is still a point of debate. Director of Planning and...
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
Greenwich remembers Glenville student with brain cancer: ‘He still had his light through it all.’
GREENWICH — “There was a little boy who loved his little life,” Julian McRandal once wrote in a story. His mom, Daisy McRandal, said she thinks her ailing son was looking inward as he wrote that line. Julian, a Glenville School student, died Aug. 30, the day...
Danbury's Rogers Park hosting Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair with food, fun, music
DANBURY — Aiming to celebrate the city’s diversity and kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the second annual Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Park. Hosted by Salt & Light Ministries Inc. and sponsored by State Farm Insurance,...
Stamford Downtown plans WineFest on Bedford; CT Ballet holds 'Nutcracker' auditions in Stamford
Stamford Downtown Special Services District is hosting a wine festival in Latham Park in October. WineFest on Bedford, set from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, features wine from more than 35 wineries and includes wine sampling, lawn games and live music with the Joe Corsello Quartet — fronted by Stamford's own Joe Corsello. Attendees must be 21 and older. Proper ID will be required for admission — a valid and current motor vehicle operator's license, current Passport or Global ID along with another form of photo ID, or an identity card issued by the state Department of Transportation. No pets or children younger than 21.
Claire's Corner Copia celebrates 47th anniversary with new composting initiative
NEW HAVEN — In 1975, people thought vegetarian bistro Claire’s Corner Copia was for hippies. The owner said she probably was one because she drove a Volkswagen and still wears Birkenstocks. “I remember many, many years ago a guy came in, he was looking around and he said,...
1st community Gather New Haven Festival to unfold Sunday at Goffe Street Park
NEW HAVEN — Gather New Haven, the nonprofit organization born from the merger between the New Haven Land Trust and New Haven Farms, will hold its first Gather New Haven Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Goffe Street Park, also known as DeGale Field. "The Gather...
Stamford schools want more job applicants so they’ve upped their online game
STAMFORD — The first thing visitors to the Stamford Public Schools website see is the phrase “We’re hiring!”. That’s by design, said Charmaine Tourse Davis, the district’s recently hired director of recruitment and retention. The position works out of the Human Resources department. In fact,...
Ridgefield police investigate suspicious person at high school football game
RIDGEFIELD — A suspicious person attending Friday night's Ridgefield High School football game at Tiger Hollow Stadium was ordered off the property after it was reported the person was possibly carrying a weapon, police say. According to an email by Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva, spectators at...
Artist paints Ridgefield landmarks, pets, ornaments
RIDGEFIELD – In the 28 years she has lived in town, Annie Caravelli has focused her artistic career on creating paintings on request and personalized gift items for people and their pets. She has, however, taken a special interest in painting landmarks of Ridgefield, such as Keeler Tavern, Ballard Park, the Lounsbury House, Mamanasco Lake and Cass Gilbert Fountain.
This CT orchard is one of nation's best apple picking spots, according to Yelp
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Of all the apple orchards in Connecticut to choose from, one farm in Middlefield was listed as one of the nation’s best. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield, CT ranked No. 9 in the top United States...
Here’s how Greenwich proposed spending $5,228 from the sale of mini bottles of alcohol
GREENWICH — The town is looking to expand a program that removes organics from the waste stream in the Greenwich Public Schools — using more than $5,000 in funds resulting from the sale of nips — the ubiquitous tiny plastic bottles of alcohol. Under a new Connecticut...
Two CT stores on Bed Bath & Beyond closure list
Bed Bath & Beyond included Stamford and Waterford stores among some 150 slated for closure, as the retailer lays off 20 percent of its workforce at the doorstep to the 2022 holidays in a bid to return to profitability. In Stamford, Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the anchor...
School bomb threat investigated in CT towns, officials say
WATERTOWN — Local police say they are investigating a bomb threat concerning an "unidentified" school in Connecticut, prompting a lockdown and a three-hour delay at the town's schools. The Federal Bureau of Investigation informed the department of a "social media post posing a threat to an unidentified school in...
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home
NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
Could Norwalk have its first Independent Registrar of Voters? It's possible
NORWALK — If Katherine Price Snedaker garners enough votes in the November election, the city will have its first Independent Registrar of Voters in at least four decades, according to the town clerk. Snedaker gathered 409 petition signatures, which meets the requirement of 1 percent of the voter turnout...
New Haven plans transformation of State Street
NEW HAVEN —State Street, the old Route 5 car-centric workhorse, will be put on a "road diet" and transformed downtown, with a large portion made safe for cyclists and land freed up for green space and development. More than 50 people showed enthusiasm at a recent hearing for the...
$25K reward offered in 2019 slaying of New Haven man in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — The state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2019 killing of a New Haven man in Woodbridge, police said Friday. Abdur Terrell was found dead in a wooded area of town near the New Haven line, while his belongings were found on the shoulder of Woodfield Road on the evening of Nov. 9, 2019, Woodbridge Police Sgt. A.J. Cappiello said.
Brookfield residents living near Candlewood Lake skeptical of sewer plans, worried about cost
BROOKFIELD — Plans to connect properties lining Candlewood Lake to the town sewer system met with sour opposition from residents who packed the high school auditorium recently in what became, at times, a contentious meeting between officials concerned with the health of the lake and skeptical residents concerned with the cost of the proposed work.
