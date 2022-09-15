22 Greenwich students named National Merit semifinalists, showing off their ‘hard work and discipline’

Stamford Downtown Special Services District is hosting a wine festival in Latham Park in October. WineFest on Bedford, set from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, features wine from more than 35 wineries and includes wine sampling, lawn games and live music with the Joe Corsello Quartet — fronted by Stamford's own Joe Corsello. Attendees must be 21 and older. Proper ID will be required for admission — a valid and current motor vehicle operator's license, current Passport or Global ID along with another form of photo ID, or an identity card issued by the state Department of Transportation. No pets or children younger than 21.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO