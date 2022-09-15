Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Oak Crest residents seek zoning protection
COEUR d’ALENE — Two residents of Oak Crest mobile home park asked the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission to preserve current zoning there to prevent future high-density housing developments. Mary Merrill and Christine Matheny spoke during the public hearing portion of the commission’s Tuesday meeting in the Library...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Police pay plan going to council
The Coeur d'Alene City Council on Tuesday will consider a financial incentive plan to help fill vacant posts in the Coeur d'Alene Police Department. Police Chief Lee White is scheduled to outline an $80,000 proposal for lateral officer hiring. In August, the department had 14 openings, the most since White...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Time to unite: Cd’A mobile home residents hope to buy their park
COEUR d’ALENE — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Don't let stigmas stop affordable housing
Please, please, resist the temptation to look upon these dwellings negatively. Unlike apartments — though there’s nothing wrong with apartments — the home types listed above all offer real opportunities for ownership. And that’s the essence of the American Dream, is it not?. As detailed in...
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint council approves Division Ave. improvement funding
SANDPOINT – The city council unanimously approved a $250,000-grant agreement to see road and pathway improvements specifically for child pedestrians on Division Street. “We have sidewalks that are non-compliant. By going through the driveway aprons, they don't meet (Americans with Disabilities Act requirements). And quite frankly, as we have discussed on many occasions, the lack of a buffer at this location makes it very difficult to maintain during the snow season.” City Infrastructure Development Services Manager Amanda Wilson said.
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
City of Coeur d'Alene
Population of Coeur D’Alene Projected to Grow by 110,000 by 2060. Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains to be seen whether the […]
Coeur d'Alene Press
CELL TOWER: Sacrifices citizens’ safety
As a resident of Armstrong Park and a mother of two young children, I have serious concerns regarding this proposed tower. The risks and concerns are very real and there is no necessity to justify this tower. These towers increase fire risk and there is one way in and out of our neighborhood, and this tower will sit at the base of the road, making it impossible for us to evacuate in the event that a fire started there.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Off to the races
A bugle played "First Call" over the sound system to commence the race as Rosebud Thorn and her trusty stallion, Ponyboy, galloped into the room. "We are in the big race for the run for the roses," said Thorn, played by Coeur d'Alene Rotary Club President Candace Godwin, dressed to the nines in red jockey silks.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for September, 17 2022
LEGAL NOTICE: NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV28-22-0784 (Idaho Code Section 15-3-801) IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL CALL, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBT GIVEN that the undersigned, MARIA WELKE, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against decedent or the Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 31st day of August, 2022. MARIA WELKE c/o Tim Seibly 610 22nd Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501 (208) 848-6175 Pub. September 3, 10, 17, 24 2022 Legal#9430 AD#559417 September 3, 10, 17, 24, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
League of Women Voters hosting registration events in Cd'A
Each year, the League of Women Voters U.S. coordinates a national effort to register voters. This year the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary of this coordinated #VoterRegistrationDay effort. Three Coeur d'Alene venues have been organized to register Kootenai County voters on Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day:. •...
Shoshone News Press
Wallace P&Z sends ordinance to city council
WALLACE –– The Wallace Planning and Zoning Commission (WPZ) took another step toward protecting their hillsides from development during a public hearing last week. At the conclusion of their near-two hour hearing, the board voted in favor of recommending the adoption of a mountain overlay district (MOD) to the city’s comprehensive plan.
KHQ Right Now
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Phyllis Eugenia Schwandt, 100
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt was born on Dec. 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 2022. Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, Ill., where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Outage planned for Spirit Lake Avista customers
About 1,760 Avista electric customers in Spirit Lake are scheduled for a planned power outage on Sept. 25. The outage will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. on Sept. 26. Impacted customers have been notified. Avista crews will be performing maintenance to their substation in the area,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
From banking to beauty
Watch for major physical and occupant changes to the former Wells Fargo building at Sherman and Third Street. Highlands Day Spa will occupy the 301 building in October. Expanding from its original location at Highlands Golf Course in Post Falls, owner Emily Hildebrand will offer professional massage therapists, hair stylists and skin and nail technicians with a steam room, dry sauna, cold plunge, hot tub, a salon, reception room, locker rooms and relaxation spaces on two floors. Check www.highlandsdayspa.com.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dems to host Democracy Dinner Gala Sept. 23
The Kootenai County Democrats will host a Democracy Dinner Gala on Sept. 23 in Coeur d’Alene. The keynote speaker for the fundraising event will be Rep. Chris Mathias (D-Boise), who gained national attention for his defense of education funding as House Bill 387 was under debate. Idaho Democratic Party Chair Rep. Lauren Necochea (D-Boise) will be the evening’s emcee.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Firefighters will 'Fill the Boot' today
Coeur d’Alene firefighters will be raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association today. As part of the annual "Fill the Boot" campaign, firefighters will be at Anchored Coffee locations — 451 W. Dalton Ave.; 930 W. Ironwood Drive; and 182 E. Neider Ave. — to accept donations.
Coeur d'Alene Press
UTILITY BILL PAYMENTS: Questions about Cd’A process
We were recently on a trip for three weeks and the utility bills that come in for payment on the first of the month had not arrived by the time we left. I called the various agencies and had them put the current charges on a credit card. When I...
