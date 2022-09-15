Read full article on original website
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
BEIJING (AP) — President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion,” Biden said, “Yes.” CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that U.S. policy hasn’t changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but doesn’t say whether U.S. forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack. Biden’s comments come amid rising tension over Taiwan following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate the island by firing missiles into the sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idles
BEIJING (Reuters) - Two months since many Chinese homebuyers stopped repaying mortgages to protest stalled construction on their properties, a lack of progress at more sites now threatens to intensify the boycott, despite assurances from authorities.
Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, some 60 hurt
TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with fierce rainfall and winds Monday, injuring dozens of people, as it swerved north toward Tokyo. Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm. Nanmadol was packing sustained winds of 108 kilometers per hour (67 mph) and gusts up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.
China to speed up fund injections to start projects as soon as possible
BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China will speed up fund injections to start project construction as soon as possible, state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a news conference on Monday.
