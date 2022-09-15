ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman Dies After Seniors Served Dishwashing Liquid at California Nursing Home

A resident at a San Mateo elderly care home has died after being served dishwashing liquid instead of drinkable juice, the facility said. Three people living at the Atria Park Senior Living Facility were transported to the hospital after consuming the liquid on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported Monday. “Our sincerest condolences are with the family,” the facility said in a statement, adding that it was conducting its own internal investigation into the incident, and that the employees involved had been suspended. Atria did not share the name of the deceased resident, but Marcia Cutchin told KRON that it had been her mother, Gertrude Maxwell. The 93-year-old woman was living with dementia and could not feed herself, according to Cutchin. “You have to hold a cup to her mouth and tip it into her mouth,” she said. Cutchin added that she had been told by Atria that Maxwell had ingested an “alkaline cleaning solution that eats protein,” and that her mother had been taken to the hospital with “severe blistering.”Read it at KRON-TV
Daily Mail

Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire

An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later

A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Daily Mail

P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'

Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
Tracey Folly

Little boy reveals exactly how multi-family house fire started: 'I liked the way it made my fingers tingle'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My family was getting ready for bed on a bitter cold night when we heard the sound of fire truck sirens in the distance. The sound grew closer, and we instinctively moved toward the window that overlooked the street to see if there was something to see. There was.
The Independent

OLD Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’

Of all the 9/11 survivor stories, one of the most unbelievable belongs to two men: Brian Clark, a Canadian businessman whose office was struck by one of the planes, and Stanley Praimnath, the man whose life he saved.On 11 September, 2001, Mr Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. At 9:03am, Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the building, with Mr Clark’s office at the top of the impact zone.“Our room just got rocked, just destroyed in a second,” Mr Clark told the Associated Press ten years later. “And...
