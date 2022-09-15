Read full article on original website
Related
Onward State
No. 22 Penn State Cruises Past Auburn 41-12
Penn State football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame a hostile crowd and an SEC heritage to handily defeat Auburn (2-1) 41-12 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lion defense looked largely impenetrable, forcing four turnovers and six sacks. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was unafraid to send extra defenders on the blitz and the front four consistently won their battles on the line of scrimmage. Most of all, Penn State all but neutralized Auburn standout running back Tank Bigsby, who was only able to pick up 39 yards on the ground.
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Auburn Drinking Game
Oh, baby. The rematch is finally here. Big Ten vs. SEC football — it doesn’t get much better than this, folks. Coming off an easy home opener against Ohio, Penn State will travel south to Alabama to complete the home-and-home series against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With last week’s win, Penn State finally broke into the top 25 and claimed No.22 in this week’s AP Poll.
Onward State
Penn State’s Defense Finds Its Swagger Against Auburn
When Penn State football’s 2022 schedule was released, many fans identified the team’s trip to Auburn as a heavy challenge. Few expected the onslaught that was the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 victory. Though the offense produced five touchdowns on the ground, it was the defense’s handling of its...
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Auburn
Penn State is the only Big Ten team to ever play win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, folks. After taking an early lead, the Nittany Lions cruised to a dominant 41-12 win over the Tigers. Our photographers were in Alabama to capture all the action. Let’s look back on the game through our lens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats Coastal Carolina In Three Sets
No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball (11-0) finished off the Penn State Classic with a win against Coastal Carolina (8-5) in three sets (25-17, 25-13, 25-13). Another massive offensive day for Penn State allowed it to go undefeated in the Penn State Classic, while also remaining undefeated on the season. The team had a .413 hitting percentage with 39 kills in the win.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Staves Off No. 7 Michigan 2-1
No. 6 Penn State field hockey (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 7 Michigan 2-1 Friday evening at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor. After just over 10 minutes of scoreless action to begin the matchup, Meghan Resse struck first for the Nittany Lions to take a pivitol 1-0 advantage in the early going. Despite outshooting Penn State by an absurd 23-3 margin across the next three quarters, the Wolverines were unable to sneak in more than one score thanks to the quick glove of Brie Barraco in net for the visitors.
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Takes Down Albany In Straight Sets
No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball (10-0) defeated Albany (3-9) in straight sets (25-12, 25-16, 25-10) on Saturday afternoon from Rec Hall. Penn State continues its unbeaten streak as it tries to climb up the NCAA rankings before entering Big Ten conference play at the end of the week.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn
Last week, Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) dismantled Ohio 46-10 in its home opener. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, most starters had fully departed the game by quarter three. The Nittany Lions’ performance lifted them into the AP’s most recent poll, and that momentum will be crucial...
RELATED PEOPLE
Onward State
Three Penn State Students To Compete In NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’
Three Penn State students will battle for the trivia crown on the TV show “Capital One College Bowl.” The show airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC and is hosted by Peyton and Cooper Manning. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is also on the show as a sideline...
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Auburn Tigers
After a clean performance against Ohio, No. 22 Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is heading down south for a marquee matchup with Auburn. The Tigers and Nittany Lions have faced off just three times before — most recently in 2021 when Penn State secured a 28-20 victory under White Out conditions.
Onward State
Carter’s Table Brings Tacos With ‘World-Wide Flavors’ To State College
Shawn Carter, the owner of Carter’s Table, has been building quite a following since he began sharing his trademark tacos at the downtown State College farmers market just six months ago. With a line of people surrounding his stand at all times, Carter has been able to share his...
Onward State
3 Dots In Running To Bring Outdoor Music Series To Downtown State College
3 Dots Downtown is in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to downtown State College starting in 2023, as it advanced to the “public voting phase” for an opportunity to receive a $90k multi-year grant. The community space located at the corner of Pugh Street...
Comments / 0