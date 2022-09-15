ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

No. 22 Penn State Cruises Past Auburn 41-12

Penn State football (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame a hostile crowd and an SEC heritage to handily defeat Auburn (2-1) 41-12 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lion defense looked largely impenetrable, forcing four turnovers and six sacks. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was unafraid to send extra defenders on the blitz and the front four consistently won their battles on the line of scrimmage. Most of all, Penn State all but neutralized Auburn standout running back Tank Bigsby, who was only able to pick up 39 yards on the ground.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your Official Penn State-Auburn Drinking Game

Oh, baby. The rematch is finally here. Big Ten vs. SEC football — it doesn’t get much better than this, folks. Coming off an easy home opener against Ohio, Penn State will travel south to Alabama to complete the home-and-home series against Auburn on Saturday afternoon. With last week’s win, Penn State finally broke into the top 25 and claimed No.22 in this week’s AP Poll.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Defense Finds Its Swagger Against Auburn

When Penn State football’s 2022 schedule was released, many fans identified the team’s trip to Auburn as a heavy challenge. Few expected the onslaught that was the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 victory. Though the offense produced five touchdowns on the ground, it was the defense’s handling of its...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Auburn

Penn State is the only Big Ten team to ever play win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, folks. After taking an early lead, the Nittany Lions cruised to a dominant 41-12 win over the Tigers. Our photographers were in Alabama to capture all the action. Let’s look back on the game through our lens.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Defeats Coastal Carolina In Three Sets

No. 11 Penn State women’s volleyball (11-0) finished off the Penn State Classic with a win against Coastal Carolina (8-5) in three sets (25-17, 25-13, 25-13). Another massive offensive day for Penn State allowed it to go undefeated in the Penn State Classic, while also remaining undefeated on the season. The team had a .413 hitting percentage with 39 kills in the win.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Staves Off No. 7 Michigan 2-1

No. 6 Penn State field hockey (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 7 Michigan 2-1 Friday evening at Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field in Ann Arbor. After just over 10 minutes of scoreless action to begin the matchup, Meghan Resse struck first for the Nittany Lions to take a pivitol 1-0 advantage in the early going. Despite outshooting Penn State by an absurd 23-3 margin across the next three quarters, the Wolverines were unable to sneak in more than one score thanks to the quick glove of Brie Barraco in net for the visitors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Onward State

Staff Predictions: No. 22 Penn State vs. Auburn

Last week, Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) dismantled Ohio 46-10 in its home opener. With the offense clicking on all cylinders, most starters had fully departed the game by quarter three. The Nittany Lions’ performance lifted them into the AP’s most recent poll, and that momentum will be crucial...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Auburn Tigers

After a clean performance against Ohio, No. 22 Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is heading down south for a marquee matchup with Auburn. The Tigers and Nittany Lions have faced off just three times before — most recently in 2021 when Penn State secured a 28-20 victory under White Out conditions.
AUBURN, AL

