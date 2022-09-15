ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout

Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked. Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Moorhead discusses difficulty of defending Tennessee's offense

No. 11 Tennessee’s offense feasted for all 4 quarters Saturday in a 63-6 win over Arkon, getting the Volunteers to 3-0. The way Akron coach Joe Moorhead put it, UT is too difficult to defend. Wes Rucker of 247Sports shared some of Moorhead’s postgame comments. The former SEC head...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee to be without defensive starter against Akron

Tennessee will be without one of its starting cornerbacks for Saturday night’s game against Akron. The Vols announced ahead of kickoff that Warren Burrell was among the players who would be unavailable against the Zips at Neyland Stadium, along with cornerback/punt returner Dee Williams, linebacker Kwauze Garland and offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford. Head coach Josh Heupel likely will address the situation after the game, but Burrell is believed to be dealing with a shoulder injury.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule

The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
