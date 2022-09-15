Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
2 reasons why the win against Akron is going to help the Tennessee Vols beat Florida
The Tennessee Vols, a team that has its sights set on winning at least 10 games and making a run in the SEC East, completely dominated the Akron Zips on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium, winning 63-6. Tennessee is now 3-0 after playing a quarter of their schedule. Getting through...
Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout
Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked. Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joe Moorhead discusses difficulty of defending Tennessee's offense
No. 11 Tennessee’s offense feasted for all 4 quarters Saturday in a 63-6 win over Arkon, getting the Volunteers to 3-0. The way Akron coach Joe Moorhead put it, UT is too difficult to defend. Wes Rucker of 247Sports shared some of Moorhead’s postgame comments. The former SEC head...
Tennessee to be without defensive starter against Akron
Tennessee will be without one of its starting cornerbacks for Saturday night’s game against Akron. The Vols announced ahead of kickoff that Warren Burrell was among the players who would be unavailable against the Zips at Neyland Stadium, along with cornerback/punt returner Dee Williams, linebacker Kwauze Garland and offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford. Head coach Josh Heupel likely will address the situation after the game, but Burrell is believed to be dealing with a shoulder injury.
Brady Quinn Names SEC Team As Dark Horse For College Football Playoff
Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn believes college football fans should keep a close eye on Tennessee. Last week, Tennessee defeated Pitt in an overtime thriller. It was a statement win for Josh Heupel's squad. Since the Volunteers have a brutal schedule this season, Quinn thinks they should be considered...
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
wvlt.tv
Vols win, you win | Here’s how to get free Dunkin Donuts coffee Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Go Vols! Dunkin Donuts is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to celebrate Tennessee’s recent victory over Akron. The offer is valid on Sunday, Sept. 18, at participating restaurants in Tennessee, according to a release. The promotion is limited to one per customer...
UT Football player no longer on team after domestic assault arrest
A University of Tennessee Football player is no longer on the team after a domestic assault arrest.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Austin-East Roadrunners at Northview Academy Cougars – Week 5 (2022)
There are some free pictures below for you to view. But to see them all, make sure you’re logged in to your 5Star Preps account.
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022
The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
wvlt.tv
Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School students did something special for one of their students on Friday. Jake Lyon, a senior at Fulton High School, is a special needs student. At halftime of Friday night’s football game, he was named homecoming king. It’s something that was voted on...
WATE
Teen reported missing after being dropped off at Knoxville high school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teen was reported missing after being dropped off at a high school in Knoxville, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen after she was dropped off at Fulton High School on Sept. 2 around 7 a.m. According...
wvlt.tv
National rental prices start to fall - not the case in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in more than a year-and-a-half, the average rent across America went down, but East Tennessee may not see that same trend anytime soon. It’s no secret that the price to rent an apartment in Knoxville has been rising, causing pain in people’s...
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
WATE
Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
