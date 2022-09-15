ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon#Blockchain#Infrastructure#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Indonesian#Southeast Asian#Xsgd Xidr#Defi
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Board of Directors Appointment

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 12, 2022 - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton Sharples as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Sharples has joined the audit committee of the Company. The audit committee now consists of Jagdip Bal, Graeme Staley and Clinton Sharples.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Singapore
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LOTTERY
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%

IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Eyes Doubling 2022 Germany Sales To 80,000 EVs: Report

Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly turbocharging its car sales target in Germany this year, as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker aims to surpass other auto behemoths such as Volkswagen VWAGY and Toyota TM in the European country. What Happened: "Our goal is to double sales every year, so we...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SGFY, TRQ, FMTX, and ECOM

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are an SGFY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Monthly Dividend ETFs

Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy