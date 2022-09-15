Read full article on original website
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idles
BEIJING (Reuters) - Two months since many Chinese homebuyers stopped repaying mortgages to protest stalled construction on their properties, a lack of progress at more sites now threatens to intensify the boycott, despite assurances from authorities.
Ethereum Slides More Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin After 'The Merge:' Analyst Says 'Things Look Pretty Ugly' Right Now
Major coins traded sharply lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 4.55% to $929.5 billion at 8:21 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chiliz (CHZ) +3% $0.23. PAX Gold (PAXG) +0.1% $1,669.07. TrueUSD (TUSD) +0.02% $1. Why...
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Board of Directors Appointment
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - September 12, 2022 - Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces the appointment of Mr. Clinton Sharples as a director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Sharples has joined the audit committee of the Company. The audit committee now consists of Jagdip Bal, Graeme Staley and Clinton Sharples.
MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LTRY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ADC Therapeutics SA - ADCT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADC Therapeutics SA ("ADC" or the "Company") ADCT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether ADC and certain...
IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 5.3%
IDACORP, Inc. IDA announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 5.3% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock to $0.79 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $3.16 per share on an annual basis. "IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved a...
Tesla Eyes Doubling 2022 Germany Sales To 80,000 EVs: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly turbocharging its car sales target in Germany this year, as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker aims to surpass other auto behemoths such as Volkswagen VWAGY and Toyota TM in the European country. What Happened: "Our goal is to double sales every year, so we...
China to speed up fund injections to start projects as soon as possible
BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China will speed up fund injections to start project construction as soon as possible, state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a news conference on Monday.
Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leaked online - Bloomberg News
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A hacker released gameplay from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's (TTWO.O) Grand Theft Auto VI in one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SGFY, TRQ, FMTX, and ECOM
Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash. If you are an SGFY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
If You Invested $1,000 In Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Marathon's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
Monthly Dividend ETFs
Want to jump straight to the best ETF broker? Check out Interactive Brokers. Risk-averse investors prefer assets earning high yields and offering low risk. Certain exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits and dividends. Most ETFs pay dividends quarterly, but some offer investors monthly earnings. The rising popularity of monthly dividend ETFs...
