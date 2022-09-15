Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Target, Auburn De-Commit Karmello English Tweets #We Are After Penn States Win Over Auburn
Karmello English, a four-star athlete out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, who decommitted from Auburn earlier this week, sent a #Weare tweet after Penn State’s 41-12 victory over Auburn on Saturday evening. English as since deleted the tweet, adding more intrigue to his saga. Penn State...
247Sports
In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State
In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
Recent Auburn football de-commit trolls Tigers after brutal loss to Penn State
Recent Auburn football de-commit Karmello English, a 4-star receiver out of Central High School in Phenix City, didn’t wait even wait until Tiger fans made it to sulk at Skybar and Southeastern before trolling the fanbase for their recent behavior towards his decision not to move forward with AU.
Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls
The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups
That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
nittanysportsnow.com
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State-Auburn First Half
Penn State is in a good spot after one half, leading Auburn 14-6 on the road. There were good things and bad things that happened for Penn State in the game’s first 30 minutes, and here are some notable tweets about the positives and negatives.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
Auburn football: Clay Travis suggests stealing Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss for HC
Auburn football just took a brutal 41-12 loss on the chin from Penn State in what was a damning bellwether game for the rest of the season if Paul Finebaum was correct in calling Week 3 that in the preseason. Quarterback play continued to be uninspiring as expected, but more...
nittanysportsnow.com
Saquon Barkley, Others React to Nick Singleton’s Performance
Nick Singleton is the most hyped Penn State running back since Saquon Barkley made his presence known back in 2015. Singleton lived up to that hype in Saturday’s 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, finishing the day with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Barkley— who...
nittanysportsnow.com
Class of 2023 Wrestler AJ Fricchione Committs to Penn State
On Friday, Cael Sanderson added another talented commit to his national championship program. AJ Fricchione, a Class of 2023 New Jersey state finalist wrestler has committed to Penn State. Fricchione, who goes to St. Joseph Regional High School, was a state finalist in the 195-pound weight class last season. He...
D9Sports.com
Thieves in the Night: Central Clarion Forces Seven Turnovers, Jase Ferguson Throws Four TD Passes, in 45-7 Win Over Punxsutawney
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Central Clarion used seven turnovers, turning four of them into points, as the Wildcats erupted for a 45-7 victory over Punxsutawney on Homecoming Night at the Clarion-Limestone football field. (Above, Jase Fersguson threw for four touchdowns in the win over Punxsutawney.) Central Clarion (4-0 overall)...
West Branch rolls to 4th win in a row
Dru DeShields threw for three touchdowns in West Branch's victory.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother
Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
‘Rally in the Valley’ event taking place in State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A Food Truck Rally in the Valley is taking place Sunday in State College. The event started at noon and will run until 3 p.m. There will be multiple food trucks along with acoustic duo Hops & Vines and the Brass Rats playing music. There will also be activities and […]
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
thebablueprint.com
B-A announces 2022 homecoming court
This past Wednesday, seniors voted for the 2022 Homecoming court. The court consists of the following B-A seniors: Lydia Worthing, Maliah Hassler, Ava Miller, Olivia Gregg, and Alexis Lovrich. The Homecoming dance will be held Saturday, October 1. The annual Homecoming parade will occur on Friday, October 7 right before...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College Connector
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives. “We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were […]
