State College, PA

In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State

In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups

That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
Saquon Barkley, Others React to Nick Singleton’s Performance

Nick Singleton is the most hyped Penn State running back since Saquon Barkley made his presence known back in 2015. Singleton lived up to that hype in Saturday’s 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, finishing the day with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Barkley— who...
Class of 2023 Wrestler AJ Fricchione Committs to Penn State

On Friday, Cael Sanderson added another talented commit to his national championship program. AJ Fricchione, a Class of 2023 New Jersey state finalist wrestler has committed to Penn State. Fricchione, who goes to St. Joseph Regional High School, was a state finalist in the 195-pound weight class last season. He...
Thieves in the Night: Central Clarion Forces Seven Turnovers, Jase Ferguson Throws Four TD Passes, in 45-7 Win Over Punxsutawney

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Central Clarion used seven turnovers, turning four of them into points, as the Wildcats erupted for a 45-7 victory over Punxsutawney on Homecoming Night at the Clarion-Limestone football field. (Above, Jase Fersguson threw for four touchdowns in the win over Punxsutawney.) Central Clarion (4-0 overall)...
Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef. Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he...
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
B-A announces 2022 homecoming court

This past Wednesday, seniors voted for the 2022 Homecoming court. The court consists of the following B-A seniors: Lydia Worthing, Maliah Hassler, Ava Miller, Olivia Gregg, and Alexis Lovrich. The Homecoming dance will be held Saturday, October 1. The annual Homecoming parade will occur on Friday, October 7 right before...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College Connector

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades, a major highway project connecting Centre County has been discussed. Now, PennDOT is making their recommendations for where the route should run and it has residents concerned it could severely impact their lives. “We felt the three that we moved forward were the least impactful when we were […]
