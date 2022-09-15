Read full article on original website
Respawn is removing Apex Legends’ most famous pay-to-win iron sights
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is adjusting one of the game’s most forgiving iron sights after widespread community complaints. In a short blog post shared on social media, the developer revealed that it will be changing the iron sights on a handful of skins, including the infamous Heat Sink Flatline skin, when the upcoming Beast of Prey event begins.
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch
Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17
Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
Will Modern Warfare 2 be on Game Pass?
Modern Warfare 2 is the Call of Duty franchise’s next chapter, and officially releasing on Oct. 28. Like previous editions of the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 is having beta tests before its official release. Countless fans are flooding into the beta servers to test out everything new that the game has to offer.
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
This lucky Lee Sin player somehow predicted Flash to earn first blood in League
There’s no better way to begin your League of Legends match than with a level-one kill, especially if it’s earned in a flashy way. A Lee Sin player on League‘s subreddit started their game in such a way. In a clip posted on the platform, the Blind Monk predicted the enemy’s Flash, catching them with Sonic Wave, and then finished them off with Resonating Strike.
Best Jhin skins in League of Legends
Jhin is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Among players, he’s widely viewed as one of the game’s most visually and cosmetically appealing champions. With a truly unique and villainous aesthetic, Jhin stands out as one of the game’s few champions that the League skin team can really go all-out for.
How to get the Oni Skin in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is gearing up to shake the FPS world, with new gameplay, weapons, maps, and the freshest skins available. The sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, which brought the franchise back to its roots, features an all-new story with characters like Captain Price and Ghost.
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
Best items and synergies for Seraphine in TFT Set 7.5
The Starry-eyed Songstress Seraphine returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a three-cost champion, presenting a powerful utility ability to allies around her and being a great support unit with the new Lagoon trait within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Seraphine uses her ability Serenade of the Seas to deliver shield...
What’s new in Warzone 2? All major differences between Warzone and Warzone 2
After months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was finally revealed to the world at Call of Duty: Next on Sept. 15. While the original focus was on Modern Warfare 2 and its multiplayer component, Warzone 2.0 goes hand-in-hand with the new entry to the franchise and also got a blowout of information and even some live gameplay from the 200 content creators in attendance.
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai is YouTube’s newest rising star
Making games doesn’t appear to be the only thing Masahiro Sakurai is exceptionally gifted at, with YouTube another avenue through which he has quickly risen up the ranks. Taking to social media on Sept. 15, the Smash Bros. creator showed off his two separate YouTube plaques for hitting 100,000 subscribers and the count is far higher now.
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
