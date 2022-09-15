The EU's measures to tackle the energy crisis may fall short of their intended goals, at least regarding renewable energy ambitions. — The European Union’s emergency measures to tackle the region’s energy crisis may fall short of their intended goals, at least where renewable energy ambitions are concerned, according to Rystad Energy research. The EU’s proposal to temporarily cap the revenues of inframarginal electricity producers is aimed at capturing the windfall profits of renewable energy producers, which are benefitting from low production costs during this episode of high electricity prices.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO