chicowildcats.com
With Cameras Rolling, Wildcats Win in a Flash of Action
Weeks of anticipation and many long days of filming all led up to Saturday night's showdown between the Chico State and Cal Poly Humboldt women's soccer teams. But in the end, the newly-dubbed Battle for the North was decided in a flash. Pressing the Cal Poly Humboldt back line together,...
Battle for the North Ends With Cliffhanger
The drama unfolded like it was straight out of a movie script. The Chico State and Cal Poly Humboldt men's soccer teams tested one another's toughness, tried one another's patience, and eventually scared the daylights out of each other. But after a full 90 minutes, neither could deliver the decisive blow in a 0-0 draw at University Soccer Stadium. The cameras were rolling all night. The teams were wrapping a week spent with a film crew capturing their stories for the fourth episode of the brand new "The Rivalries" docu-series produced by LG Electronics USA for the NCAA Championship Channel as part of a three-year partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports, and CBS Sports.
Gators clamp down on the ’Cats
The first two sets of Saturday's Chico State-San Francisco State volleyball match were intense, knock-down, back-and-forth affairs that both went past the 25 points needed to determine the winner. The third set was a far different story. At the end of the night, all three contests went the Gators' way Saturday at Acker Gym, as the Wildcats came out on the short end of a 26-24, 27-25, 25-14 final.
Comeback ’Cats! Chico State wins thrilling five set home opener
After dropping five of seven non-conference matches and its first two California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) contests, the Chico State volleyball team was desperately looking to flip the script—and where better to do it than in the friendly confines of Acker Gym. The Wildcats returned to the win column Friday, and they did it in dramatic fashion, coming from two sets down to defeat the visiting Cal State Monterey Bay Otters 22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11. Not only did Friday's victory snap the 'Cats' five-match losing streak, it was a huge win over a Monterey Bay team that just a week ago beat one of the top 10 Division II teams in the country in Cal State Monterey Bay. Chico State improved to 3-7 on the year and 1-2 in the CCAA, while the Otters slipped to 5-5 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
