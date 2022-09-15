Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
ULM’s Terry Bowden: ‘Alabama just built us a weight room today’
Non-conference blowouts are part of the economics of college football. Every year, blue-collar programs pay smaller schools to come to town with the expectation not of a close game, but of exposure and a lofty payday. Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden knew as much heading into Alabama. The ensuing 63-7...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama K commit Conor Talty runs fake punt in for touchdown
Alabama football’s 2023 kicker commit, Conor Talty ran a fake punt in for a touchdown Friday. Talty attends St. Rita High School in Illinois, and he is having a great season from a specialist perspective. The Alabama commit has nailed all four of his field goal attempts with a long of 51 through four games.
Alabama’s Nick Saban shows he’s superstitious - and has a vertical - prior to Louisiana Monroe game
Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t much different than anyone else in football. That may surprise you when many consider him the GOAT. Yet, not long before the start of Alabama’s game with Louisiana Monroe, the Alabama coach appeared to take part in his own pre-game ritual. The Alabama football Instagram account posted a video of Saban, which was captioned “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”
What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat ULM
Alabama just wrapped up a 63-7 beating of Louisiana-Monroe and Nick Saban will wrap it up from the north end zone media room. Refresh the page for the latest once he arrives at the podium. -- Saban said the pregame message was everything matters when everyone is being judged to...
hooversun.com
Jags drop region game to Vestavia
HOOVER -- It was only the midpoint of the season, but Vestavia Hills High School coach Robert Evans thought of Friday’s tilt against Spain Park as a playoff game. The Rebels built off a hot start to the third quarter, winning big 36-7 on the Jaguars’ home field to stay alive, so to speak.
hooversun.com
Bucs prove too much for Hewitt-Trussville
TRUSSVILLE — The blood-orange sky that settled over Hewitt-Trussville Stadium was as beautiful as it was telling. The team that has long worn that orange color, the Hoover Bucs, held fifth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville High School to 215 total yards en route to a 17-7 Class 7A, Region 3 win on Friday night. It was the fewest points the Huskies have scored since a 3-0 win at Huffman in 2020.
Samford University seizure of fraternity house challenged in court
Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter after a hazing incident. It shut down and took over the building without paying the non-profit corporation run by alumni that owned it, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Samford renovated the...
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
Nick Saban-backed boutique hotel The Alamite opens in Tuscaloosa
A boutique hotel backed in part by Alabama Coach Nick Saban is now open in Tuscaloosa. The Alamite, part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, is situated downtown on 6th Street. Boasting 112 guestrooms, the Alamite also has meeting spaces, a fitness center and two restaurants. There’s Forte: Cuts &...
Comeback Town: Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has an idea
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger delivery widens to include Birmingham, Alabama
Kroger on Friday opened a new spoke facility in Birmingham, Alabama, that will serve as a last-mile, cross-dock location for the grocer’s regional fulfillment center in Atlanta. "Kroger delivery starts by bringing the shopping experience to wherever our customers are, whether they are using the Kroger app or browsing...
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
