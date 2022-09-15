Read full article on original website
Scottish Soccer Game Tribute for Queen Interrupted by Anti-Royal Chant
Fans of Scottish soccer team Celtic caused a global stir Sunday after supporters chanted slogans in protest of the queen during a minute’s applause in memory of the monarch, including, “If you hate the royal family, clap your hands.” The game against St. Mirren, in Paisley, Scotland, also saw a banner with the same slogan. The incident follows days of derogatory slurs from fans surrounding the royal family as disruptions to tributes plagued the Scottish Premiership fixtures. In the lead-up to the game, Celtic’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, had called on fans to respect the tribute after a game on Wednesday...
Magpie attacks cause chaos for the best riders on the planet at Cycling World Championships as expert warns holding races during swooping season is a 'recipe for calamity'
The best cyclists on the planet have been terrorised by swooping magpies as they compete at the Cycling World Championships in Wollongong on the NSW south coast. More than 1000 competitors are down under as the prestigious event is held in Australia for the first time in more than a decade - but it seems nobody told them about the hazard the birds pose from August to October as they defend their chicks and nests.
