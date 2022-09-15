The best cyclists on the planet have been terrorised by swooping magpies as they compete at the Cycling World Championships in Wollongong on the NSW south coast. More than 1000 competitors are down under as the prestigious event is held in Australia for the first time in more than a decade - but it seems nobody told them about the hazard the birds pose from August to October as they defend their chicks and nests.

