As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
Bellatrix, First of Two Ethereum Upgrades in Final Phase of The Merge, Goes Live
The Bellatrix upgrade, one of the final stages in Ethereum Proof-of-Stake transition, has gone live. The Merge will take place with the Paris upgrade, expected around September 15. Some exchanges and platforms are suspending Ether deposits during this time. The Bellatrix upgrade for Ethereum, one of the final upgrades before...
Ethereum Classic’s Hashrate Reports An All-Time High Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge
The ascent has been credited to the high mining activity reported on the network ahead of the upcoming merge. Dubbed as a parallel version of the Ethereum blockchain, the hashrate of Ethereum Classic has breached its usual metrics to reach an all-time high of 47 Terra Hashes per second. The surging numbers in terms of hashrate have been accredited to the launch of the upcoming Ethereum merge which is scheduled to go live on September 15.
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Devs Encounters Certain Technical Issues After The Bellatrix Upgrade Deployment, Issue Clarification Later
Despite encountering a few unforeseen obstacles during its deployment, Bellatrix is now live on Ethereum. The Ethereum devs noted a big spike in missed block rate, which according to the devs, will be automatically debugged before the merge. On September 6, one of the highly anticipated upgrades of the year,...
Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks
Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
Ethereum Devs Announce $1 Million Bug Bounty And Confirm September Timeframe For The Merge
Developers working on Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake released an update ahead of the anticipated event. The Merge bug country program was bumped up as much as $1 million for critical bugs and vulnerabilities. September 6 marks the first major Merge upgrade dubbed Bellatrix. Developers also plan to shut down...
Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon Plans To Hire More People In Coming Months: Report
Ethereum scaling solution Polygon is bolstering its efforts to hire fresh new talent amid the prolonged crypto winter. Per a Bloomberg report, Polygon intends to hire 200 new people by the end of 2022. Per a Bloomberg report, Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Polygon is all set to bolster its...
Polkadot’s Moonbeam Onboards LayerZero For Cross-Chain Messaging: CoinDesk
Moonbeam revealed its integration of cross-chain messaging solution LayerZero on Monday. CEO Derek Yoo expects the move to power “a hub of activity”. LayerZero recently closed a $6 million Series round to help build out its messaging protocol across multiple blockchain networks. Yoo’s protocol also hopes to carve...
Switzerland’s SEBA Bank Launches Ethereum Staking Services for Institutional Clients
Switzerland’s SEBA Bank has launched an Ethereum staking service for institutional clients. The bank is fully regulated and says clients have been asking for staking services. Ethereum staking and the number of validators have also hit all-time highs. Switzerland’s SEBA Bank has launched a staking service for institutional clients,...
UK’s ETC Group To Offer Ethereum PoW Fork ETP After The Merge
The U.K.’s ETC Group will offer an ETP based on the Ethereum Pow hard fork after The Merge. All holders of the current Ethereum ETP will receive units of the new one on a 1:1 basis. Some exchanges have also said that it would support the asset of the...
Cardano Founder Reveals New Date For The Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson has announced a new timeline for the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Hoskinson shared that the new update may be released in September if the network does not encounter any further issues. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed new details about the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork...
Polygon Is Up 10% As MATIC Integration Increases Through Meta And Robinhood Listings
Polygon is up 10% this week as new brands announced their integration with the MATIC crypto. Meta and Robinhood’s support for Polygon has helped the crypto to jump 10% in terms of pricing. Ethereum layer 2 solution Polygon has jumped nearly 10% following its recent integration with leading platforms...
Ethereum Could Hit $3000 Before The End Of This Year: Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes
BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expresses his bullish stance on crypto. In an interview with Bankless, Hayes shared how he thinks that Ethereum can easily hit the $3000 price mark by the end of this year. In an interview with Bankless, the BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expressed his bullish stance on...
OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network
OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
Salary trends in Ethereum: How much can you earn in 2022?
With more than 3,000 dapps built on its blockchain, Ethereum represents one of the most popular networks for developers to create applications and for end users to access the DeFi ecosystem. As more and more projects use Ethereum, the demand for Solidity developers and other Ethereum jobs grows. By analyzing Crypto Jobs List data on the crypto job market, we identified salary trends in the Ethereum ecosystem for 2022.
Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum Set To Undergo Major Upgrade On August 31
Arbitrum will deploy its Nitro upgrade on August 31. While the upgrade is live, the network will be facing a downtime of nearly 2-3 hours. On August 30, Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum tweeted that the network is all set to undergo a major upgrade on Wednesday, August 31. Dubbed...
Russia Is In Talks With Friendly Countries To Establish Cross-Border Payments Using Stablecoins
Russia is currently in talks with several friendly nations to create clearing platforms using stablecoins. The report also adds how both the Finance Ministry and Bank of Russia believe that “it would be impossible to do without cryptocurrencies in current conditions.”. According to a report issued by a local...
