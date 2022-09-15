ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
EWN

Ethereum Classic’s Hashrate Reports An All-Time High Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge

The ascent has been credited to the high mining activity reported on the network ahead of the upcoming merge. Dubbed as a parallel version of the Ethereum blockchain, the hashrate of Ethereum Classic has breached its usual metrics to reach an all-time high of 47 Terra Hashes per second. The surging numbers in terms of hashrate have been accredited to the launch of the upcoming Ethereum merge which is scheduled to go live on September 15.
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
EWN

Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks

Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proof Of Stake#Paris#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Watcher
EWN

Polkadot’s Moonbeam Onboards LayerZero For Cross-Chain Messaging: CoinDesk

Moonbeam revealed its integration of cross-chain messaging solution LayerZero on Monday. CEO Derek Yoo expects the move to power “a hub of activity”. LayerZero recently closed a $6 million Series round to help build out its messaging protocol across multiple blockchain networks. Yoo’s protocol also hopes to carve...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
EWN

Cardano Founder Reveals New Date For The Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson has announced a new timeline for the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Hoskinson shared that the new update may be released in September if the network does not encounter any further issues. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed new details about the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork...
TECHNOLOGY
EWN

OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network

OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
COMPUTERS
EWN

Salary trends in Ethereum: How much can you earn in 2022?

With more than 3,000 dapps built on its blockchain, Ethereum represents one of the most popular networks for developers to create applications and for end users to access the DeFi ecosystem. As more and more projects use Ethereum, the demand for Solidity developers and other Ethereum jobs grows. By analyzing Crypto Jobs List data on the crypto job market, we identified salary trends in the Ethereum ecosystem for 2022.
MARKETS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy