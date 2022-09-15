Read full article on original website
Mets set new franchise record by striking out 20 Pirates in Sunday's win
David Cone and Tom Seaver both struck out 19 in a single game with the Mets, but the team effort led by Jacob deGrom’s 13 set a new team record on Sunday.
‘General Hospital’ Actor Michael Blake Kruse Will Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ Cast
'General Hospital' rookie officer Rory Cabrera actor Michael Blake Kruse is making his way over to another precinct in the Windy City of 'Chicago P.D.'
Red Bull BC One break-dancing championships are another Olympic signpost
Competitors faced off Saturday on the circular stage of Eden Sunset in Hollywood for a full day of of acrobatic dance battles.
Tree Climbing Championship takes to Belle Isle trees
(CBS DETROIT) - The Tree Climbing Championships Masters Challenge event took place Sunday morning in Belle Isle Park.The International Society of Arboriculture of Michigan provides this learning opportunity and competition to judge contestant's on their overall productivity in the tree. "As much as I want to win, I cheer on the next guy down," says Cody Schwartz, a competitor in Sunday's competition. Judges look for and score the competing arborists on climbing techniques, use of equipment, poise in the tree and safe working practices. Contestants ring bells hung up in the trees prior to the competition as they move from station to station.Joe Aiken, committee chair for the Michigan Tree Climbing Championship says despite this being a friendly competition between peers, it's events like this that give the general public an idea of what they do. "These are athletes competing against each other, but on the same token, they'll be cheering each other on. It's a big family, you know, most of most of the outbursts, if not all of them. We love the outdoors. We love trees, and we love taking care of them," says Aiken.Results from Sunday's competition can be found here.
Homa chips in, wins in Napa after Willett's shocking 3-putt
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa knew he had no choice but to go for it on the par-5 18th hole if he wanted to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship. Trailing Danny Willett by a shot, he went for the green in two but ended up in a tough spot in a bunker short of the green. He blasted out but still wasn’t on the putting surface. Homa stayed aggressive, and this time it paid off, ramming his chip from 33 feet into the hole for a closing birdie. Still, all Willett needed to do was convert his own birdie from short range — and he didn’t deliver. Willett hit his 3-foot, 7-inch putt too hard. It grazed the lip and ran 4 feet, 8 inches by. Then he missed the comebacker, a shocking collapse that made Homa the winner again in Napa. “That was crazy. I still don’t really know what happened,” said Homa, a college star at California who now has three wins in the Golden State. “Just kind of one of those weekends you just had to hang around.”
